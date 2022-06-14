Thousands of Central Washington University students graduated over the weekend in the first in-person graduation since the class of 2019. These graduating students earned their diplomas by working hard in some of the most challenging years the country has faced.
“You have demonstrated that long odds are no match for your talent, your self-confidence and your hard work,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said in his graduation speech. “My hope is that your individual accomplishments will inspire others to strive to reach the same level of achievement.”
To accommodate all 3,338 graduates this year, the ceremonies were split into three parts, starting Friday night with the hooding ceremony for graduates earning master’s or doctoral degrees. Most students graduated Saturday, in a morning ceremony for the colleges of College of Business and the College of Education and Professional Studies and an afternoon ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities and the College of the Sciences.
Before each Saturday commencement, graduates gathered in the Student Union and Recreation Center (SURC) and prepared to march to the ceremonies in Tomlinson Stadium. Many students waiting in the SURC were still coming to terms with the fact they had finished college and were about to graduate.
“I have no feelings at the moment, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” said public relations major, Jackson Sorensen. “I feel like I am here waiting for someone else’s graduation, not my own.”
Sorensen was part of the afternoon graduation and was talking excitedly with his friends and fellow graduates, Daniela Flores and Victoria Urrutia. The entire SURC was buzzing with excited graduates, who could hardly believe they were done. Music was played through speakers, provided by CWU’s college radio station, 88.1 The Burg’.
“I’m still in finals mode right now, where I’m like ‘when is my next assignment, but there is no more,” Urrutia said.
Commencement was held outside, and the graduates were lucky to have beautiful sunny weather on what was otherwise a rainy weekend. They also understood how lucky they were to have a graduation in-person, something the last two graduating classes missed out on.
“I am just glad we made it through COVID, and actually graduated in-person and can see each other’s faces without the masks,” said Rachel Edwards, a psychology and sociology major.
Edwards, and her friend Brenna Nielsen (another psychology and sociology major) didn’t think they would be able to graduate in person, much less without masks. They were excited to have the opportunity and were looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.
“I feel relieved, but I’m also really excited to explore my next journey,” Nielsen said.