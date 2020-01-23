The popular “Nick on the Rocks” television program is back for its fourth season, according to a news release from Central Washington University.
A special premiere of the new episodes is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, in the Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre.
“Nick on the Rocks” is hosted by Central Washington University geology senior lecturer Nick Zentner and airs on public television, KCTS 9, which also streams the episodes at www.kcts9.org/nick-rocks. KCTS is owned and operated by Cascade Public Media.
The free red-carpet premiere event is open to the public. Seating is limited and is first-come first serve.
A special ticketed VIP social will be held at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the reception may purchase a ticket, via Wildcat Tickets.
The six new “Nick on the Rocks” episodes will air on KCTS on Saturday nights at 8:50 p.m. during the months of January and February. The five-minute episodes also will be available on YouTube and the PBS app.
Zentner is an award-winning educator who was honored with the National Association of Geoscience Teachers’ prestigious James Shea Award, which recognizes exceptional delivery of Earth Science content to the general public. In addition to teaching geology at CWU since 1992, he has hosted several web and broadcast programs including “2 Minute Geology,” “Roadside Geology,” and “Central Rocks.”
CWU Chief of Staff Linda Schactler is the executive producer of the show a member of the Community Advisory Board for Cascade Public Media.
Chris Smart serves as videographer and producer/editor of “Nick on the Rocks.” He is a regional Emmy award-winning producer who began his broadcast career as program director and music director for radio stations in North and South Carolina.
This season topics Zentner will cover include:
n Smith Rock Caldera, one of the world’s most famous rock-climbing meccas.
n Saddle Mountains buried in 30 feet of volcanic ash from a supervolcano explosion south of Boise, Idaho.
n Teanaway Tropics – Palm trees in the center of Washington state. Yes, if you’re willing to go back 55 million years ago.
n Scraping together Mt. Olympus – This gorgeous mountain is not volcanic, but the accumulation of millions of years of ocean sediment pushed into a dazzling mountain range.
n Ape Cave – exploring the third longest lava tube in the nation.
n Mount St. Helens Crater – Fly into the 1980 crater of Mount St. Helens and learn how volcanic forces are building a new lava dome.