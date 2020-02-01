Central Washington University’s Department of Art and Design will feature a lecture by visiting artist Alison Bremner at 4 p.m., Feb. 11, in Room 210 in the Student Union and Recreation Center Theatre, according to a news release.
Alison Bremner is a multidisciplinary Tlingit artist who explores indigenous identity through humor. Painting, woodcarving, regalia, and digital collage are a few of the mediums she employs.
In addition to her contemporary art practice, Bremner is committed to revitalizing the Tlingit language and creating works for traditional and ceremonial use. Born and raised in Southeast Alaska, she is considered the first Tlingit woman to carve and raise a totem pole.
Bremner’s work is held in numerous public collections including the Burke Museum and the Frye Art Museum in Seattle, Washington; the Portland Art Museum in Oregon; Château Musée Boulogne-sur-Mer in France; and the British Museum in London.
Bremner’s lecture is part of a series of programs engaging interdisciplinary topics within the visual arts and hosted by the CWU Department of Art and Design. Admission to the talk is free. For more information visit www.cwu.edu/art.