...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Pianist Michelle Cann will perform as part of this weekends' Pianofest at Central Washington University.
Some of the finest pre-college to college-level student pianists from across Washington will play and compete for honors during the three-day Pianofest this weekend at the Central Washington University.
Fifteen finalists, including Central Washington University students Reagan Nguyen and Issaac Montgomery, have advanced through the preliminary recording round, and will compete in five categories for top honors at Wayne S. Hertz Concert Hall on Saturday.
The five category master class winners will return on Sunday to perform and play with pianist Michelle Cann of Curtis Institute of Music.
“The pandemic has made many things difficult, but it’s also encouraged us to adapt and find ways to keep our work going and flourishing. As musicians and artists, the challenge gives us the opportunity to better our craftsmanship and creativity,” said CWU Assistant Professor of Piano and Director of Keyboard Studies Dr. Yerin Kim.
“I am excited to have world-class guest artists join us for this inaugural Pianofest, providing our students and audience with invaluable inspiration and education.”
The field has been narrowed to 15 finalists from the state-wide competition. Ages 5 to 21 from a have been invited to perform live at Dr. Wayne S. Hertz Concert Hall. First place winners will perform again for an open masterclass taught by Cann, who also enrich the Pianofest with a performance on Monday.
“We are continuing the tradition of inviting young talented pianists to perform and compete in our beautiful concert hall, celebrating through concerts, lectures, and masterclasses to provide educational events curated by our faculty and guest artists,” Kim said. “Planning for the return of the Sonata-Sonatina festival at CWU has been both a joyous and challenging process for me.”