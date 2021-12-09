CWU jazz brings back its version of 'The Nutcracker' By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Dec 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Central Washington University Jazz Band I will be showcasing the Ellington Nutcracker oat 7 p.m., Saturday in the Hertz Concert Hall at the McIntyre Music Building. Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It’s traditional for the CWU Jazz Band to play the songs from “The Nutcracker” each holiday season, but it has been canceled since 2019 due to COVID. This year, however, “The Nutcracker” is back in all its jazzy glory.The show has no actors or sets, and is simply the music, but it’s still one of the Jazz Band’s most popular shows of the year.“We are excited to present the return of the concert this weekend,” said Jazz Band Director Brian Lawrence. “It features Central Washington University Jazz Band 1, and they are performing the music of the classic ‘Nutcracker’ but sort of with a re-imagined twist behind it.”Lawrence said the band is also going to be incorporating four songs from the “Harlem Nutcracker” into the traditional music. The “Harlem Nutcracker” is the idea of the original “Nutcracker” but told from an African American perspective. Keeping “The Nutcracker” fresh and interesting each year is a challenge for any performance, especially one that is solely musical. However, because the music is usually played in an orchestra, jazz keeps the concert fresh by being jazz. Many people have heard these classic musical pieces, but they haven't heard them played through a saxophone."It's a little bit different sounding than you might be used to hearing with 'The Nutcracker' a lot of swings, a lot of kinda sophisticated music behind it from Duke Ellington and that kind of style," Lawrence said. "So if you're a fan of Duke Ellington and have never heard "The Nutcracker" like this before, we really encourage you to come give this a chance and we hope you enjoy it."The show is at 7 p.m., Saturday in the Hetz Concert Hall in the McIntyre Music Building. Tickets can be purchased at the door or through the CWU website. They are $15 for general admission and $10 for students. 