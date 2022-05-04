The Sarah Spurgeon Gallery at Central Washington University will be hosting the Department of Art + Design’s 2022 Juried Undergraduate Student Art + Design Exhibition starting this week, according to a news release from CWU.
The opening event will take place Thursday with a reception from 5-7 p.m. The awards ceremony, where students are recognized for excellence in their artwork, will begin at 6 p.m.
The annual exhibition serves as a showcase for outstanding undergraduate student artwork created during the past two academic years, and is open to CWU students who have attended studio art or graphic design classes in the Department of Art + Design.
This year’s jurors, who select the artwork for the exhibit and assign several of the awards, are Elizabeth Mason and Carl Richardson. Mason (‘18) is a graphic designer at Indigo Slate advertising agency in Seattle, and Richardson is a professor and the Fine Arts Department chair at Spokane Falls Community College.
The 2022 Juried Undergraduate Student Art + Design Exhibition is made possible through the generosity of Ted Wiprud (’62) and his wife, Louise. Student awards have been donated by the following individuals and organizations: the Student Union Advisory Board, Ted and Louise Wiprud, Jane Orleman, Professor Emeritus Glen L. Bach, Associate Professor Maya Chachava, Associate Professor Marcus DeSieno, Gallery One Visual Arts Center, PUNCH Projects, Shane L. Johnson Illustration, Associate Professor Rachel H. Kirk, the Department of Art + Design, and the Sarah Spurgeon Gallery.
The exhibition will remain open through May 20 at the gallery, located in Randall Hall. It is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sundays.