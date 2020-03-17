In an ever-changing situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Central Washington University officials are trying to keep pace with new protocols coming down from the governor’s office on a daily basis.
On Friday, CWU announced plans to move the start of spring quarter back one week, which will now begin on April 8. In addition, as many classes as possible will be moved to an online modality.
“When we say ‘As much as we can,’ we’re talking about labs that can’t be done online,” Central vice president of public affairs Kremiere Jackson said. “If you have a performance in theater you have to do, we’ll have to make accommodations for that. Those are the types of things we couldn’t translate online.”
Jackson said instructors are working through their deans and department chairs to make the process as consistent as possible across the board, with the idea of keeping students safe the overarching theme.
Central officials have been getting the word out that campus will be open for spring break, although what campus will look like tomorrow, let alone next week or the week after, is still up in the air.
According to a staff email from CWU president Jim Gaudino, academic buildings will be closed during spring break, but offices will stay open, although most offices will operate remotely.
“We have a student population that may or may not have a place to go,” Jackson said. “They might not want to go back home because they live on the West Side, and there are more cases over there than there are over here. We want to make sure those students that want to stay here have a place to stay, but that may change.”
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Tuesday afternoon that all restaurants and bars will be closed, CWU officials are currently trying to figure out what that looks like for campus dining.
“I think it will be a carryout-type of situation,” Jackson said. “But it’s not fully baked at this point. I’m sure it will adhere to whatever proclamation the governor puts down and we’ll definitely make sure we’re in compliance with that.”
In the fast-paced way things are changing around the state, the country and the rest of the world, a lot might change before April 8 comes around.
“It’s kind of a day by day,” Jackson said. “Today we’re taking food away from being served at restaurants, tomorrow who knows what it’s going to look like.”