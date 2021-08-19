A team of legal experts at Central Washington University has conducted a research study, the goal of which was to find if police in Washington killed people of a certain race more than others.
This study, titled “Police Homicide: Race and Ethnicity”, was published in the Journal of Traumatic and Acute Care, in May, and will be presented, along with other studies, to state lawmakers in the fall.
“This has been an issue for decades,” said CWU Law and Justice Professor Chuck Reasons. “But really there wasn’t too much research on it. It really hasn’t been a public issue … really until we have these unique phenomena of videotapes, which at times counter the original or the official version of events and brings into question what really went on.”
The study concluded “Blacks and Indigenous Peoples, particularly males, are much more likely to be killed by police, even when they are unarmed,” at the national level, which is “mirrored” in the Washington state data.
This article, and Reasons’ team, is only a small part of a larger task force looking at police violence in Washington, conducted by criminologists across the state. According to Reasons, many of these people were involved in a similar task force in 2010 and were called back into action last summer after the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, which started the 2020 Black Lives Matter marches across the nation.
The task force was brought back together by Seattle University Executive Director for Law and Equality, and Professor of Law Robert Chang. Reasons said Chang asked many people from the 2010 task force to come back, as well as a lot of new people, to look at how they could help policymakers come up with an informed decision.
“I volunteered this topic because, as a person who worked with police departments for over 40 years and done research, I wanted to go into this topic more,” Reasons said. “So I volunteered to address this somewhat volatile topic… I got a good team together and we did it.”
Other authors of the article were CWU professor Christine Henderson, Aimee Quinn and Veronica Salas with CWU and a former police officer with over 20 years of experience John Vinson. Together, the team looked at national and state data to find any racial disparity in police killing of civilians and provided several national and state examples of this inequality.
Reasons said this is not going to be the end of their research, and they are already “slowly but surely” working on a sequel of sorts to this article. The sequel will go into depth on how this inequality has occurred, and what are some possible ways to prevent it in the future. Reasons said he expects this article to be finished around January 2021.