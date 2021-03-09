The Central Washington University Aviation program is looking to once again take off.
CWU is seeking to increase the amount of first-year students enrolling in the program. This means they are upping their recruitment efforts and accepting more students.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the college was only able to accept around 15 new students to the program. In a normal year, they usually accept around 50. Director of Flight Operations Dan Petree said they hope to accept 70 for the 2021-22 school year. The program currently serves 180 students in two degree tracks: professional pilot and aviation management.
The new push represents a recovery for the program. Last June, the university notified students who had previously been accepted to their Professional Pilot Program for fall 2020 that they would no longer be able to accommodate them, effectively rescinding their admissions. There was a brief period last spring when there flight training was paused in March, but it restarted in May.
The decision was tied to the pandemic and financial loses for the program.
The college now is working to increase its advertising to interested students in a number of ways. According to Heidi Henschel Pellett, interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies, the marketing plan includes a new video to be released sometime next week.
Kremiere Jackson, vice president of Public Affairs at CWU, said they are also increasing the department’s online presence through social media and the aviation website.
“We are really encouraging those students that are interested in the program to go (to the website), find the information and they will see the resources that are available to them and the individuals who can answer questions,” Jackson said. “Anything that they need beyond that, there will be an individual that will be able to address those specific concerns or questions that they have.”
Another reason the university is so keen to graduate new pilots is the demand for pilots right now is huge. The pandemic has hit airlines hard, and according to Department Chair Peter Dittmer, they are hiring as many new pilots as possible.
“We are kind of in a perfect storm in terms of the industry right now,” Dittmer said. “We haven’t seen these hiring numbers in 20 years, and right now, the airlines are literally hiring every graduate that we produce. COVID has slowed it down a little bit, but it looks like the airlines will continue hiring at the same rate for the next two or three years.”
The standards for students accepted by the university will not be any less than normal. Students will still have to be excellent candidates for the program in order to get in.
Petree said the university needs to capitalize on this moment of hiring, and this should be a new beginning of a successful flight program at CWU.