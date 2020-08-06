Central Washington University mathematics professor Brandy Wiegers has been named as a recipient of the Mathematical Association of America (MAA) 2020 Henry L. Alder Award for Distinguished Teaching, according to a news release from CWU.
The honor is presented to a college or university teacher who has held a full-time faculty appointment in a department of mathematical sciences in the United States or Canada for at least two, but not more than seven, years since receiving his or her Ph.D. Wiegers joined the CWU Mathematics Department faculty in 2015.
“I thank the MAA for giving me this opportunity to hear from students about the impact that my work has had on their mathematical journey,” Wiegers said.
During her time at CWU, she helped establish the weekly Kittitas Valley Math Circle program, an out-of-class program to promote math learning and application by elementary and middle-school students. She also has coordinated professional development workshops and community-service activities and has received numerous grants and awards, including the prestigious MAA Tensor Women and Mathematics Grants.
Wiegers also was elected to serve on the Council for Undergraduate Research Division of Mathematics, Computer Science, and Statistics.
She previously served as the Outreach and Student Success program director at San Francisco State University. While there, she was the San Francisco Math Circle director and co-director of the Bay Area Circle for Teachers.
The native of Meridian, Idaho, received her Ph.D. in applied mathematics from the University of California, Davis. Her research focused on computational mathematical biology and numerical analysis.
Alder Award winners are recognized as extraordinarily successful in their teaching, documented to be effective in teaching undergraduate mathematics, and acknowledged as influential in teaching beyond their own classroom. No more than three higher education instructors annually receive the national Alder Award, which is accompanied by $1,000 and a special recognition certificate. Recipients are also invited to make presentations at an MAA national meeting.