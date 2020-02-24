Players from the 1969-70 Central Washington University men’s basketball team were invited to CWU last Saturday to be honored during halftime of the Wildcats’ game versus Concordia (Ore.).
Known as one of the most successful teams in CWU history, the NAIA runner ups went 31-2, never losing a single home game. It held down a 25-game win streak before losing the NAIA championship game to Kentucky State, 79-71.
CWU had 19 games decided by 10 or fewer points, and it went 17-2 in those games.
Former player David Allen attributed a lot of the team’s success to strength in numbers. He said the overwhelming factor for opposing teams was the fact CWU had so many guys who could put points on the board.
“We had a great combination of players who knew how to play the game and we figured out with Dean’s (Nicholson) help how to win playing our game,” Allen said.
Former player James Freer said he felt their team owed its success to head coach Dean Nicholson. Freer said Nicholson was a down-to-earth man who was able to put together a great team on account of his ability to build a network with coaches from other universities around the country.
“People just trusted him,” Freer said. “They just knew he was going to do what was in the best interest of those kids.”
Freer said Nicholson had a fierce drive to win games and was as competitive as anyone, but that he also had a great understanding of the human side of coaching.
“(Nicholson) had an understanding of human nature that I didn’t see in any of the other coaches I was around,” Freer said.
Nicholson compiled a 609-219 record in 26 seasons with CWU. He led the Wildcats to 22 NAIA national tournaments including six NAIA Final Fours. He’s been awarded the NAIA National Coach of the Year, Washington State Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the NAIA Hall of Fame and Central Washington University’s Hall of Fame.
While Nicholson wasn’t able to make it to Ellensburg, a few players made the trip to San Francisco to visit him the weekend before. They spent a Friday evening reminiscing with their old coach.
George Bender said at 93 years old, Nicholson is doing well. He said Nicholson swims almost every day and is still “sharp as hell.”
“He could come out and coach a game tomorrow,” Bender said.
Eight players from the 1970 team were able to make it out to Ellensburg for the commemoration. Present were Allen, Bender, Freer, Andrew Harris, Joe LaDuca, Jim May, Gary Nylander and Eric Schooler.
Freer said he thought CWU did a great job handling the event. The former players were treated to dinner at Hotel Windrow Friday night as well.
“It was very classy,” Freer said. “It was really well done and I think we all really appreciate it. The guys who were there really felt good about it.”