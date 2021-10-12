CWU museum features two new exhibits For the DAILY RECORD Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Snʕáyckst Bark Sturgeon Nose Canoe featured in an exhibit ʔax̌ʷmn ̓ - “To Brush the Water,” hosted by the CWU Museum of Culture & Environment through Dec. 4. Courtesy Central Washingto University Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two new exhibits have opened at the Central Washington University Museum of Culture and Environment, and will be on display until Dec. 4, according to a news release from CWU.On display in the main gallery is ʔax̌ʷmn ̓ - “To Brush the Water”: Reviving Canoe Culture on the Upper Columbia River (2012 – 2021), curated by artist and scholar Shawn Brigman, an enrolled member of the Spokane Tribe of Indians and descendant of the snʕáyckst (Sinixt) and tk’emlúps te Secwepemc (Shuswap), both of whom are documented as historically employing bark sturgeon-nose canoes.The exhibit celebrates the artistry of elegant and functional designs made by Indigenous Plateau people.Visitors to the exhibit will first notice a blue canoe suspended from the gallery’s ceiling. Rendered in ballistic nylon and stretched over a frame made of milled cedar, maple, and lashed with artificial sinew, this contemporary method developed by Brigman in 2013 is called a “Salishan Sturgeon Nose Canoe,” with over 30 made by Brigman for specialized uses. The second canoe featured in the exhibit is a snʕáyckst Bark Sturgeon Nose Canoe sculpted in 2012. To recover this all-natural bark canoe, Brigman drew upon historical documents detailing this traditional Plateau canoe style as well as attending material harvest workshops taught by the Kalispell Tribe and the Lower Kootenay Band. Also on display are works from Brigman’s special glass series, “Plateau Village Implementations.”The pieces were created in cooperation with the hotshop team at the Museum of Glass Tacoma in 2019 during Brigman’s artist in residence tenure.A second exhibit, “You’re in Wheat Country: A Photographic Journey with Skip Smith,” features photographs from small towns located in the arid wheat-country of Eastern Washington, such as Washtucna, Ritzville, Kahlotus, Lind, and Connell. Visitors will enjoy poignant landscapes and portraits that capture the subtle beauty of everyday life in these communities. Smith photographed and interviewed residents, who shared meaningful stories about the places they call home. While the 2021 growing season has been harsh for these communities—with drought and high temperatures—the photographs of each towns showcase the pride among the people as they meet the increasingly difficult challenge of farming.The CWU Museum of Culture and Environment is located in Dean Hall (1200 Wildcat Way) on the CWU campus. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. To learn more about the two new exhibits at the CWU Museum of Culture and Environment, visit www.cwu.edu/museum, call 509-963-2313, or email museum@cwu.edu. Additional details can be found on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter