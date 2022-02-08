As with many other forms of expression that have been repressed during the pandemic, a group of dedicated singers have waited a long time to get their chance to take the stage again, and they finally got their opportunity over the weekend.
Central Washington University Music Department students took the stage Friday night to showcase countless hours of preparation that culminated in a series of five-minute performances from masters including Mozart, Massenet, Donizetti, and Handel at the annual Over-the-TOPera.
The event, which raises funds for the department’s annual opera production saw a healthy turnout from opera fans, who soaked in the impressive performances put on by the students, who were accompanied by pianist Aaron Hirsch. The event had previously been on hiatus due to pandemic restrictions.
LONG HOURS OF PREPARATION
“The preparation takes a lot,” CWU senior music major Charlotte Casler of the work leading up to Friday’s production. “It is hours and hours of practice and time devoted my voice lessons, memorizing a word-for-word translation of what I am saying so that I’m actually presenting something with meaning and not saying a bunch of gibberish I don’t understand.”
Beyond the countless hours of preparation that went into practicing for the arias performed at Friday’s event, Casler said the ability to perform at that level is built upon a foundation that is years in the making.
“Years of private study and practice come together for what is truly going to end up being five minutes,” she said. “All that hard work goes into five beautiful minutes we get to present on stage. I’ve done this a good couple of times on both small and large scales, and it is worth it every single time. I don’t think I’ve ever looked back and thought, ‘Man, what a waste of 10,000 hours.’ Every time it is absolutely worth it.”
DEVELOPMENT TOWARD FUTURE GOALS
CWU master’s student Brittany Stahley explained that most of the pieces performed at Friday’s event represent the culmination of a year’s worth of work.
“There’s been countless hours that each of us have put into learning the rhythms, the pitches, and especially the language, being able to express ourselves in a language we don’t necessarily speak,” she said. “One thing that is so important to the craft of singing opera and studio music is being able to share that expression on stage with other people, as well as being able to work with our directors and learn how to take direction and work with other people in our industry.”
Stahley said the last quarter has been an invaluable experience for her and her classmates to be able to work with those people, many of whom they haven’t seen in person during most of the pandemic.
“It truly is crazy,” she said.
As the event drew near, Stahley said her anticipation to be able to sing to others again was palpable, as it finally represents the opportunity to publicly share something she and her classmates have been spending so much time working on in private.
“It really is exhilarating to get up there and share that,” she said.
As she progresses through her studies, Stahley said the ability to sing to crowds again is integral to the development of those like herself who want to pursue careers as performance artists, producers, and directors. When she graduates, her ambition is to bring her passion opera to her hometown of Yakima.
“I would like to grow the studio I already have and hopefully open my own opera company,” she said. “One thing I have been determined to do is make opera something that is accessible to the Yakima Valley and be able to include people who don’t get to do opera very often.”