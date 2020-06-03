Heidi Henschel Pellett has been appointed as interim dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies at Central Washington University, according to a news release from CWU.
“Dr. Henschel Pellett is known for her strong disposition in developing partnerships and working collaboratively across diverse faculty, staff, and student groups,” CWU Provost Michelle DenBeste said. “That approach will be of tremendous benefit as we continue to see growth in the college.”
Henschel Pellett has been a CEPS associate dean for the past two years. Previously, she was chair of the CWU Department of Physical Education, School Health, and Movement Studies for five years. She was initially hired as a member of the CWU faculty in 2007, achieving the rank of full professor in 2015.
Henschel Pellett said she was honored to be selected to serve as interim dean and looks to continue and expand upon the achievements made within CEPS over the past several years.
“I want to help all the departments in the college unify in a way that enhances a renewed commitment for excellence, improves communication between internal and external groups, and fosters a more collaborative environment for all,” she said. “I look forward to working with all the quality faculty, dedicated staff, and motivated students this coming year.”
DenBeste also announced the appointment of Kurt Kirstein as interim associate dean of the college.
“With his previous leadership experience as dean and provost of City University of Seattle, Kurt will be a valuable asset within the CEPS dean’s office here,” she said.
Kirstein also has experience at CWU, serving with the Information Technology and Administrative Management faculty for the past six years, teaching data analytics. He said he looks forward to serving as a member of the team that sets the strategic direction for the future of CEPS.
“As a college, there is much we can learn from each other regarding proven practices in curricular design and delivery,” he said. “In my role as associate dean, I look forward to supporting the departments and the faculty as we collectively identify efficiencies and opportunities that lead to better access and enhanced student learning.”
Both Henschel Pellett and Kirstein will assume their new posts immediately.