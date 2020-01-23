Josh Hibbard has been appointed as Central Washington University’s vice president of enrollment management, according to a news release from CWU.
Hibbard previously served as interim vice president of enrollment management.
CWU President Jim Gaudino said the search committee recommended Hibbard because of his data-driven and forward-thinking approach.
As vice president of enrollment management, Hibbard’s duties are overseeing Student Financial Services, the Game On! program and comprehensive enrollment management, including the Office of Admissions and implementation of the Strategic Enrollment Management plan.
The plan, branded “Destination 2025,” lays out an overall strategy to ensure students stay in school and persist to graduation. The comprehensive plan articulates retention and recruitment activities, financial aid policies and administration, and recruitment strategies.
Hibbard said he was particularly excited to continuing the work he and his colleagues have begun in the Enrollment Management division and with stakeholders across the university.
Prior to serving as interim vice president, Hibbard was Central’s associate vice president for admissions and enrollment. From 2004 to 2017, he held several positions at Azusa Pacific University, including associate vice president for enrollment and student success, director for student success, and director of institutional research and assessment.
Hibbard has a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration, as well as a master’s degree in social science from Asuza Pacific University, and a bachelor’s in Biblical Studies from Life Pacific University.