Central Washington University will offer an online program this summer on emotional intelligence skills in the workplace, which include the ability to manage, understand, and utilize emotions in positive ways to defuse conflict, effectively communicate, empathize with others, overcome challenges, and relieve stress, according to a news release from CWU.
Anderson Parks, CWU-Lynnwood marketing and management professor, who will lead the “Emotional Intelligence for Professionals” course, said emotional intelligence is thought to be among the most important skills of the 21st century.
“These skills can help you build stronger relationships, succeed at school and work, and achieve both your career and personal goals,” he said.
The course is rooted in the latest science and research and will also include a wide variety of assessments, tools, and skills training. Based on case studies, the online course is designed be very interactive and will have the look and feel of a corporate workshop. In addition to a study of the fundamentals of emotional intelligence, the course will also address the current needs of industry through segments on unconscious bias, diversity, and compassion in the workplace.
Drawing from his professional experiences leading strategic management, marketing, and planning for many of Coca-Cola’s largest corporate customers, Parks knows the importance of emotional intelligence.
“Hiring managers across all industries are seeking candidates with these valuable skills and training,” Parks said. “It’s considered to be among the greatest predictors of leadership and organizational success — not to mention personal success.”
There will be two courses offered, one through the College of Business, June 22 to July 31, where students earn five credits and a CWU Emotional Intelligence digital achievement badge, which will indicate they have demonstrated proficiency in self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management; and the second through CWU Continuing Education, July 22 to Aug. 24, co-facilitated with two outside consulting and talent acquisition industry experts which will also offer an emotional intelligence certificate, five professional development units, and digital achievement badge.
More information and course application materials are available at https://www.cwu.edu/ce/emotional-intelligence-professionals.