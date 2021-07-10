Incoming students will be learning a modified orientation if they are planning on attending Central Washington University in fall. A 48-hour orientation has been compressed into a single day and an online class for future students to take over the summer.
According to John Mounsey, Director of Orientation and Transition Programs at CWU, this was done as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While COVID guidelines are currently lessened recently, the orientation schedule was drawn up earlier in the year when the virus was as strong as ever and the vaccines hadn’t yet been distributed.
“The program actually runs from nine to noon, that’s the core orientation, and then it’s kinda a choose your own adventure for the rest of the day,” Mounsey said. “They (students) do have an individual academic advising appointment in the afternoon for almost all of our students.”
The “core orientation” starts with students learning the most important things about being a student at CWU and the items the need to take action on, according to Mounsey. This includes financial aid and health/wellness.
Around 10:30 a.m., new students will be given a lesson in how to transition to a university mentally. This includes how to talk with new roommates, what happens when you cheat in class as well as drugs and alcohol on campus. Similar lessons are provided to transfer students as well as the families/parents of students.
Due to the compression of the timeline, the afternoon of orientation provides options to students, and students can decide what they want to learn about. There is a noon to 1 p.m. “resource and labeling fair,” that can answer questions from disability services to clubs and organizations at campus.
Individual advising appointments begin around 1 p.m., and campus tours start at 2 p.m and 3 p.m. Residence hall tours are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The cost for orientation will remain the same as it has in previous years at $200 for new students and $60 for transfers. However students will be able to bring guests for free. According to Mounsey, this fee will pay for not just the orientation, but also for their meals and materials received throughout the day, as well as things later in the year such as events and speakers during welcoming week when school starts.
The online section of the orientation needs to be completed in order for students to register for the in-person section. The online component is available to incoming students as early as January, and according to Mounsey, can be completed in an afternoon.
“It’s a pretty complex course, and it’s designed for them to go through it the first time, and they don’t have to absorb it all in the first sitting, but they can easily jump back into it at anytime to review the content,” Mounsey said.