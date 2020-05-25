Summers on Central Washington University’s campus are usually a quiet time, but this year that’s more true than ever.
CWU is effectively shutting down the campus during July and August due to COVID-19, and while that has implications on a number of gatherings, first-year student orientation programs are making some big changes.
John Mounsey, the director of orientation and transition programs, said his department has historically been focused on personalized attention to everyone as they come through campus to see their new four-year home for the first time.
“It’s really what makes Central special. We do care. It’s those one-to-one interactions,” Mounsey said.
In the past, Mounsey said those programs start as early as April with “Wildcat Day.” Those events usually gathered around 900 people, and due to Gov. Inslee’s stay at home order, that event was shifted online where students had their questions answered in real time on topics like housing, dining, financial aid, student life, academic programs, placement testing and first-year success tips.
They also started “Wildcat Wednesdays” where orientation and transition programs went live noon to 1 p.m. to discuss different topics online.
“We really stepped back and said ‘OK, what’s most important what do we need to provide when, and how can we still maintain the values that are important to us as an institution?'” Mounsey said.
Mounsey’s department pulled out the advising and registration component of orientation first. Today, first-year students fill out the registration form and complete their priorities for courses with general education requirements. Once that comes in, the department has individual advisers who go through their requests and put together a recommended fall quarter schedule.
Those proposed schedules will start going out in late June and continue through July.
“Our hope is that in July we can begin scheduling individual follow-up meetings with students who have questions or want to talk through things, but we do want to allow ourselves time to get out those recommendations first,” Mounsey said.
MAKING CONNECTIONS
While the academic nuts and bolts are an important aspect of orientation, so are the student and campus life components. Mounsey and his staff are looking at creative ways to help first-year students build relationships with their peers before they hopefully set foot on campus for the first time in September.
The original plan was to put students into virtual groups of 25-35, but after seeing how most people are reaching a level of “digital fatigue,” Mounsey said they are asking students how they can better provide personal connections. One idea is to scale those groups down to around nine students.
“Our thought is this smaller group would persist through the transition to fall,” Mounsey said. “These nine students would be the same nine students you’re with for the next four months, so you kind of get to know them and hopefully have some connection. You can commiserate as things are good and things are bad, and it can serve as a support network.”
Mounsey said they’ve looked at organizing these groups of students by major interest or residence halls, so when they get to campus, they have some students they’re already comfortable with.
LOOKING AHEAD TO FALL
Mounsey said his department has definitely been working with a moving target and trying to be as flexible as possible. He said it helps being in a quarter system, since they will be able to look at what semester schools are doing in August and see what some of the best practices become.
Along with orientation, his department also is in charge of some programs that put on events early in fall quarter that give students some of the quintessential college experiences. The problem is these experiences aren’t possible with current physical distancing guidelines.
“We still want to find ways within the new reality to provide an experience that honors those rights of passages,” Mounsey said. “Orientation, going off to college, breaking away from your family, exerting your own independence — I don’t want to lose sight of those components as we move forward.
“Our eyes are on that constantly… we don’t have a ton of answers today, we’re really just trying to see what we can adapt from others and think creatively to really provide for students."