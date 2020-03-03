Central Washington University Associate Dean for Health and Wellness Shawnté Elbert put out a letter Tuesday updating the campus community on what the school is doing to combat coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
After detailing common information about the virus and how to prevent it — including staying home when sick, covering your mouth and nose during coughing and sneezing with a tissue or sleeve and washing your hands — Elbert explained the university is participating daily state emergency briefings on the virus and its severity.
“… if the severity or risk associated with this virus increases, we’ll act accordingly,” Elbert wrote. “However, there are currently no plans to cancel classes due to the low risk to the CWU community.”
Elbert also warned against “clickbait” articles on social media and encouraged the CWU community to visit cwu.edu/respiratory-viruses to keep up with the latest information on COVID-19 and Central.
University operations
According to Central’s website, if an outbreak continues, the university “has extensive and thorough emergency procedures” which include possibilities like suspending some operations and large events, moving classes online or a full suspension of classes. Due to hosting health care facilities and other critical operations, the website says campus will never fully close.
According to the site, if a quarantine involving students is necessary, university officials have a multi-faceted response including providing food service and moving affected students off campus or “to sequestered areas of the residence halls.” CWU also would encourage those who could safely leave campus to do so.
Attendance
According to the website, students are encouraged to take normal precautions as if they were sick with any other illness, including not attending class if contagious, and working with instructors to make arrangements to make up work.
According to the site, faculty and other academic personnel are being encouraged to accommodate students and show leniency to students who are requesting to stay home to illness.
“We’re encouraging students and staff to stay at home (when sick),” said Dawn Alford, director of strategic communications and digital media in CWU’s Public Affairs department. “Basically following the CDC guidelines, and that the faculty are sensitive to the students and help them get them the homework that they need. We certainly want to keep them safe and the campus safe.”
The site also asks that faculty not require students to go to the medical services building or a doctor to get a note or release form, citing the American College Health Association recommendations and policies of similar institutions.
Traveling abroad
As of March 3, all programs and official travel using university resources have been restricted in mainland China, Macau, Italy, South Korea and Iran. Travel to Hong Kong and Taiwan is not restricted.
According to the website, the restrictions include all official employee travel — including travel funded by sponsored research — and study abroad programs for students.
"There was one student that was in Italy, but her program was canceled and she is back in the United States," Alford said.
The restrictions do not apply to personal travel, but the university strongly advises reviewing travel warnings in effect from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of State.
Other countries that have been added to the restricted list include Iran, Italy and South Korea, and according to the site, more countries may be added if the situation develops.