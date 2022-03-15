The benefit concert Friday night at 5 p.m. at the Ellensburg Methodist Church and will feature internationally acclaimed CWU Assistant Professor of Piano and Director of Keyboard Studies Yerin Kim performing Haydn Variations in F minor Hob XVII:6.
As the world watches in horror and reacts to the Russian aggression in Ukrainica, a group of Central Washington University piano students have decided to show their support with a piano recital and poetry reading to support the Ukrainian Catholic University.
The benefit concert is 5 p.m., Friday at the Ellensburg Methodist Church and will feature internationally acclaimed CWU Assistant Professor of Piano and Director of Keyboard Studies Dr. Yerin Kim performing Haydn Variations in F minor Hob XVII:6, along with seven undergraduate performances by students from the CWU music piano studio.
“My performance majors were working on ways and what they could do for the community,” said Kim, who has just returned from a piano concert tour of the East Coast, which included performances in New York and Washington D.C.
“The Ukrainian situation has escalated so quickly, so we decided to put together solo piano work and poetry, which will be recited in Ukrainian and be translated. It will be classical piano. The composers will include Ukrainian composers as well as Chopin, Beethoven and others.”
The poetry reading will include Ukrainian poetry by Taras Shevchenko, recited by Alissa Kolosnitsyn. The musical program will include:
• Haydn Variations in F minor Hob XVII:6 - performed by Dr. Yerin Kim
• Chopin Etude Op.25 No.1 - performed by Sanny Han
• Chopin Etude Op.25 No.4 - performed by Carter Bowlin
• Chopin Etude Op.25 No.10 - performed by Daniel Hankes
• Beethoven Sonata Op. 90 - performed by Reagan Nguyen
• Scriabin Etude Op.8 No.12 - performed by Isaac Montgomery
• Kapustin Concert Etude Op. 40 I. Prelude - performed by Isaac Montgomery
“Our students and I have been looking for ways to support and be involved. I think this will be a meaningful way for us to use our talents and voices,” Kim said. “All ticket sales and donations will be sent to the Ukrainian Catholic University.