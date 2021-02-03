Students are likely to return to Central Washington University for in-person classes for fall quarter. In an announcement made Jan. 20, the university stated it is anticipating a return to in-person classes.
Provost Michelle DenBeste said this decision was made in anticipation of the COVID-19 vaccine being distributed to most students by that time. However, she said the university knows the distribution could be affected by a number of factors, and the return to in-person is subject to change.
“We are looking forward to being able to be more normal than in the past,” DenBeste said. “We hope the worst case scenario (for fall quarter) is still better than the current scenario. We would really like to be able to see our students and have folks on campus.”
DenBeste said the decision to move to in-person for fall was made in the middle of January because the university always needs to be ahead on their planning. Students are already considering registering with CWU for fall, and if the decision is made now, more students are likely to register.
Even if most students receive the vaccine, CWU might not fully return to normal. DenBeste said there is likely to be more online and hybrid classes than usual, and the university may still enforce a mask and social distance policy to be extra careful. The university and the world will have to wait to see just how effective the vaccine is at preventing the coronavirus, and how many people will have access to it.
She said the university is currently putting together a vaccination policy for fall, which may require all students to provide proof of their vaccination. The issue is there will likely be students who do not have access to the vaccine, or cannot take it for medical reasons. DenBeste estimates the university will release more information about this policy around the end of winter quarter.
“That’s the question of the day, is how many people can actually get access (to the vaccine),” DenBeste said.
She said the university is working to have all general education classes available to students online, even in fall quarter.
It is unlikely the university will be open for in-person classes before the fall quarter. Spring quarter will be online, and summer quarter is mostly done virtually even without a pandemic. DenBeste hopes the university will be able to host some in-person activities in the summer such as orientation, but summer classes will likely remain online.
“We’re hoping that the vaccine will be available, we will know more about the science around it and we will be able to open in a much more normal capacity than what we have currently,” DenBeste said.