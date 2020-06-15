Just like a normal Central Washington University commencement ceremony, it was a tad breezy outside in Ellensburg. But due to COVID-19, the class of 2020 instead watched a 17-minute YouTube video from the comfort of their computer screens.
The video featured President Jim Gaudino, faculty senate chair Walter Szeliga and Associated Students of Central Washington University student president Jasmin Washington give remarks congratulating the latest class of CWU.
Gaudino led his remarks asking the class to envision lining up at the Student Union and Recreation Center, ignoring orders from the commencement marshalls and winding their way up to Tomlinson Stadium to be in front of friends and family.
“I want to be sure you understand the informality of this ceremony in no way lessens the significance of your accomplishment,” Gaudino said. “In fact, the challenges all of you have overcome this year magnifies the success you have achieved. Today, we celebrate the achievements of 3,405 graduating students from 91 different majors.”
Washington compared the current situation with her many attempts to bake her aunt’s special cake recipe.
“She made it from scratch and nobody knew what was in it,” Washington said. “It just tasted absolutely amazing.”
Despite having the ingredients, Washington recounted her repeated failures at being able to properly execute the recipe. Finally, one day her fiance woke her up with a mouthful of cake, saying “I think you did it right.”
“There are generations attached to my name, I cannot fail,” Washington said. “This statement does not mean I did not fail, oh trust me, I failed hard at times. However, it was the glory in getting back up. The generations before me made sure I had it just a bit easier in getting back up again.”
Washington then led the current class of graduates in the official turning of the tassels.
Social media backlash
The video was posted to YouTube and Facebook, where a vast majority of comments voiced family and students’ disappointment with the length and thoroughness of the virtual ceremony.
Only students with academic honors had their names briefly shown on screen, and most student commentors said they wish the time had been taken to read all the names, like a traditional ceremony.
“So disappointed in CWU,” Bridget Schmidt wrote on Facebook. “They could have at least announced our names. What a disappointment.”
Some graduates wrote they had gathered their whole family to watch the video.
“Did I really invite my entire family to watch a 17-minute video at 9 in the morning that didn’t even have my name in it?” wrote Sam Sparkmon on Facebook.
Others said the video seemed self-promoting, acting more as a recruiting tool than a celebration of the graduating class.
“Absolutely pathetic Central. Your commencement was an ad, and you guys did not even take the time to announce every graduate by name,” wrote Jenny Vazquez on YouTube. “You should be ashamed. Some people are first generation graduates and this is what you give them?”