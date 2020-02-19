Central Washington University president Jim Gaudino turned in his 75-weeks notice Wednesday, deciding to step down from his position effective July 31, 2021.
In an internal email to the CWU community, Gaudino said he will officially tell the Board of Trustees at its meeting in Des Moine this week, “providing them sufficient time to search for my successor.”
Gaudino, who has served as CWU president for the past 11 years, met with local media Wednesday afternoon and said it always has been his plan to retire in July 2021, but the conditions on the ground increasingly have made it an obvious decision.
“I think the conditions at Central are ripe for a transition,” Gaudino said. “We’re on the cusp of greatness … it’s going to take 10-15 years for all the pieces to come together to be that premier institution we want Central to be.”
He said he asked himself if he was going to be the person to take CWU toward that next big step, and decided that no, wasn’t.
“I’ve contributed what I can contribute,” he said. “(It’s time to) open a pathway for someone else to come in and make that move.”
While he acknowledged he won’t be a direct part of the decision making in hiring his successor, he said he will give input when asked. He said he would be looking qualities like an unwillingness to accept “good enough,” part of several goals he outlined in his State of the University address last year.
Those included reaching 80% freshmen to sophomore retention rate, diversifying faculty and staff to better reflect the student base and reducing the university’s total carbon footprint.
“I’ve known I was going to step away for a while,” Gaudino said. “It’s not an accident I set these three goals when I did. For the most part, they’re very student-centric.”
Time at CWU
Gaudino started at Central in January 2009, and discussed how the university survived the challenges of the Great Recession.
"That was a huge blow to the university," he said. "We had to raise tuition dramatically in those years. ... It was really a commitment from everybody to make sure the value was there for the student experience. We were able to do that without any significant layoffs, degradation of our programs and we all kind of pitched in together as a community."
Several new buildings were erected during Gaudino's tenure, including Discovery Hall and the remodel of Samuelson. With his office positioned near Samuleson, he said that was one project he was particularly proud of.
"Before the remodel, it was literally a boarded up building," Gaudino said. "It was really an eyesore on our campus."
The building now houses computer science and information technology.
Gaudino also commented on the renovation of Tomlinson Stadium, which he said was funded by alumni donations.
Future plans
Gaudino said he’ll be staying Kittitas County, moving over to Lind Hall to teach in the communication department, and might retire to the Roslyn area.
“I have a wife that will be part of that decision-making process,” Gaudino said with a laugh. “This is our home.”