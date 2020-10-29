Central Washington University president Jim Gaudino gave the board of trustees an update on the institution’s COVID-19 situation at its regular meeting Thursday.
“I wish I could report no cases,” Gaudino said “… but I can’t do that.”
Gaudino said because of the work of university and county officials, the rates of infection have been manageable, allowing the university to quarantine and isolate affected students. As of Thursday, Gaudino reported the total number of infections since the start of the school year is 125, and said that number changes daily.
“We’re managing 25 to 30 cases at any given time,” Gaudino said. “Which is well within our capability to do.”
Gaudino mentioned there have been several off-campus parties which have brought off-campus infections and turned them into on-campus infections, but for the most part students are following safety protocols on campus including distancing, masks and one-walk walking traffic lanes.
Gaudino said universities opened this fall without the testing ability they would have liked, but are planning on a more robust system being available come winter quarter.
He declined to get into official details as the plans are still being coordinated, but said the university is going to try to create a “sanitary bubble” by testing students returning home for winter break, and testing students as they return for winter quarter.
Gaudino said the first two weeks of winter quarter will likely be online only, allowing the university to test and isolate positive cases before starting necessary in-person activity on campus.
“As most of you know, the expectation of winter nationally may be a third wave of COVID infection,” Gaudino said. “We want to get ahead of it to the extent we can this coming quarter.”