Central Washington University is continuing to move forward with a $100 million construction project.
The university is planning to develop a 108,000-square-foot North Academic Complex and Geo Eco Plant. The North Academic Complex has an estimated budget of about $108.99 million, with $8.8 million allocated for the Geo Eco Plant.
“The project is in response to CWU’s plea to the state of Washington to address the cost of deferred maintenance in Ferrell Hall and Language and Literature, and the need of building an energy efficient and modern construction stand building as a replacement for the two,” CWU Project Manager Scott Carlson said.
The project is a state-funded capital project, which includes a construction funding request in the 2023-2025 biennium of $103.7 million, Carlson said.
The planned North Academic Complex building will house CWU’s College of Arts and Humanities faculty and staff. There are also plans for the building to have classrooms, conference rooms and a 242-seat lecture hall, Carlson said.
Plans for the construction include a new Geo Eco Plant, which will provide heating and cooling for the new North Academic Complex building.
CWU’s student-run newspaper The Observer reported in a Feb. 15 article that the new Geo Eco Plant will use renewable energy.
“That means we won’t be burning natural gas to heat or cool (the NAC),” Carlson said to The Observer. “There will be some electricity that runs the pumps, pulls the water up and pumps it back down, but there will be no natural gas burned.”
The project will be able to provide heating and cooling for about 500,000 square feet of building space, Carlson said.
Since the North Academic Complex is planned at 108,000 square feet, there is a potential to transition existing university buildings set up for low temperature heating and cooling, Carlson said.
The project is currently at 50% construction documents, Carlson said.
”We will complete design in early July,” Carlson said. “We hope to go to bid in late August or early September.”
The project is expected to be occupied by fall or winter quarter of 2025, dependent on supply chain resources, Carlson said.
“Central Washington University is committed to doing our part to create a green energy future. The geothermal well proposed with the North Academic Complex construction project pending before the Washington Legislature is a major step forward for the university," CWU President Jim Wohlpart said in a statement.
"We appreciate the leadership and support of Governor Inslee and the Legislature as our state further elevates high-impact practices that promote environmental sustainability,” Wohlpart said.