Historical fiction usually leans a little further toward fiction, with the author using history as merely a setting. For Central Washington University history professor Dan Herman, he leaned the other direction.
Herman’s new — and first — novel is titled “The Feudist: A novel of the Pleasant Valley War,” and follows the story of a teenage stock boy in the 1880s and his interactions with a former confederate soldier, a polygamous Mormon elder and a winsome mixed-race cowboy who are all embroiled in a range war in the Arizona Territory.
Herman not only uses an actual event — the Pleasant Valley War which took place between 1882 and 1892 between two feuding families — but based most of his characters on real-life counterparts he learned while doing his research.
Hell on the Range
In 2010, Herman published a non-fiction book titled “Hell on the Range,” about the same events. He then tasked his 83-year-old dad with writing a novel based on the conflict. His dad wrote a screenplay, clocking in at 30,000 words, to which Herman used as the jumping off point.
“I found myself completely obsessed with the project,” Herman said. “I wanted to see how historically accurate a novelist could be.”
Herman poured through journals and diaries and newspaper articles from the time, and soon wasn’t only using 1880s Arizona as a backdrop, but also using events of the time as plot devices and motivation for his characters.
He wove in real-life economic forces, such as the recession in the cattle and copper industries, which hurt his characters since the two biggest industries were ranching and mining.
“Everybody was broke when all this happened, that’s one of the themes,” Herman said. He also wove in aspects about climate, feuding religious groups and more.
One of Herman’s biggest challenges was finding his narrative voice. He said if he stayed too true to the language of the day, modern readers wouldn’t even understand what his characters were saying.
“I didn’t go that far, so I used modern language with some of the vernacular they used and the rhythm with which they talked,” Herman said. “It’s written in kind of a conversational style.”
Learning fiction
If Herman was given one word to describe the process of writing his first work of fiction, he might choose “humiliating.”
“I knew nothing about how hard it was to write fiction,” Herman said with a laugh. “I suppose there are those who have talent and those who don’t. I didn’t think it would require much, but it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”
The entire process took eight years, working almost daily on the project. He eventually was able to get it published by the Texas Christian University Press.
“The ways to write a novel are limitless, there are no rules to follow. I certainly didn't follow any rules,” Herman said.