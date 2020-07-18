Central Washington University’s Master of Science in Safety and Health Management program received national recognition earlier this month when it was approved by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) as a Graduate Safety Practitioner (GSP) Qualified Academic Program, according to a news release from CWU.
Those who complete the program now can apply for the GSP designation after graduation in lieu of taking the Associate Safety Professional (ASP) exam. Because the GSP meets the credential requirement for the Certified Safety Professional (CSP) — considered the gold standard in safety certification — anyone who holds the designation can forego the ASP exam.
Earning a GSP credential demonstrates accomplishment and commitment to professional development, and BCSP looks forward to working alongside CWU’s program in developing the next generation of safety professionals.
“We welcome Central Washington University’s exceptional safety program and those who graduate from it,” CEO Treasa Turnbeaugh said. “Those who graduate from GSP Qualified Academic Programs have a strong foundation of knowledge that deserves recognition, and BCSP looks forward to supporting them in the development of their careers.”
The BCSP is a not-for-profit corporation headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, that is recognized as a leader in high-quality, accredited credentialing for SH&E practitioners. The organization establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional safety practice.
A GSP program, like the one now being offered at CWU, provides instruction in safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) practice that closely matches the ASP exam blueprint. Anyone who has graduated from CWU with a master’s in Safety and Health Management may now apply for the GSP designation within their program’s applicable dates as it appears on the QAP list.
“Earning this national certification is a tremendous honor for our program as we continue to establish ourselves as a leader in educating safety and health management professionals,” said Sathy Rajendran, the department chair for the Engineering, Technologies, Safety, and Construction (ETSC) department at CWU. “But most importantly, this certification will help our students now and in the future.”
Rajendran also credited the work of assistant professor Morgan Bliss, the graduate program coordinator who submitted the successful GSP application.
More information about the program can be found at cwu.edu. Details about the GSP are at bcsp.org.