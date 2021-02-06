High school juniors and seniors are being educated to become teachers in their own districts through a program at Central Washington University.
The program, Teacher Academies, is designed to give students a head start on the road to becoming a teacher. Students who finish the program can immediately become paraprofessionals, or can continue down the road and get their teaching degree. Students who go through the program are usually accepted into the CWU School of Education.
“The idea is that the school districts will give us students, and we will return them certified teachers ready to serve,” said Teacher Academies Director Bárbara del Mar Robles. “So one of the things about this program that makes it so special, is that we are allowing teacher academy students to go back and teach in their home districts.”
Students are not required to go back and teach in their school districts, but it is encouraged. Robles said it is a “grow your own program.” Schools will graduate their students, and hopefully hire them back as teachers.
"They are in front of the desk, and we want to provide them a behind the desk view," Robles said.
Teacher Academies is currently partnered with 13 school districts across the state. Students in these districts, if in good standing, can register for the program. Robles said they wanted to make the program accessible for all students, so there’s no registration fee. There will likely be fees for some of the college level classes students have to take, but she said there are grants in place for students in need. Robles said the academy will absorb most of the cost, and there should essentially be no cost, or at least, a minimal cost.
“Higher education is expensive, so we are hoping to create scholarships and we are working with our administration to create some scholarships for these students to be able to have these degrees more accessible to them,” Robles said.
So far, students in the program have earned around $47,000 in scholarships, and 112 college credits through CWU.
Robles said the university is currently developing tracks that let students decide what level of classes they want to teach. The program is two years of extra studying and lessons, as CWU wants to keep students in their schools, taking them out of their high school classrooms as little as possible.
“Essentially the student gets to decide what they would like to pursue,” Robles said. “Elementary, secondary which is high school, or STEM which is the sciences.”
Teachers Academies has been a part of CWU since 2009. It started as a pilot program, and the only partner was the Renton School District. Robles was hired as the first director for the program last January, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and everything was moved online. This slowed the school district recruitment process, but over the last 10 months, the program has partnered with 10 school districts.
“It’s been a lot of work, but I am so proud of the work we have done,” Robles said. “I think the College of Education and Professional Studies has really come together; faculty, staff and administration, to push this program forward and to bridge that gap of inequity for our students and future students… this has been a community effort more than anything.”