Students marched across the Central Washington University campus to honor the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday Monday. The MLK Jr. remembrance is a 12-year tradition for Central Washington University students, and ended with student performances, spoken word and keynote speaker, Robert “Bob” Penton.
Before the remembrance program, a peace march was held across campus. Students were joined by members of the community as they marched in peace. The march gave students a voice, and honored MLK by continuing his message, which has evolved over the decades into the Black Lives Matter movement. People in the march carried BLM signs, and repeated slogans and marching chants from the movement.
Student Initiatives Coordinator with the Diversity and Equity Committee of CWU, and CWU student Nate McMillion, led the march across campus, starting chants with a megaphone. The march was a reminder that the fight for the equal treatment of all Americans is ongoing.
“A lot of our students were looking for a way for their voice to be heard on campus, specifically students of color/Black students. So for the 12 years, this program has been running in various student groups, it’s a way for our students to be seen and heard,” said DEC Program Manager Elizabeth Vidaurri. “It’s a small community with a small college, so it really honors students, in addition to honoring the life and legacy of MLK.”
The march started a little after 3 p.m. at the Student Union and Recreation Center on CWU campus. The marches did a loop from there up north towards Nicholson Pavilion. Then moving to Alder, and going south to 11th Avenue, which took them back to the SURC. In all, the march took about 30 minutes.
Afterwards, a socially distant remembrance program was held online through Zoom. Students and alumni sang songs, performed spoken word and gave presentations on the family of MLK.
The keynote speaker of the program was Robert Penton, reverend, activist and columnist for The News Tribune. He spoke about his experience with racism and the KKK, growing up in small town Louisiana during the Civil Rights movement. He said he wanted to help the country, and did so by advancing rights for black Americans.
“It’s good, my heart just really seeing what I think of when I see young people participate in this type of setting, especially honoring the legacy of Dr. King,” he said. “I want to pass the torch on to young people, that’s the only motivation I really have now, is to see young people blossom. Especially when they’re talking about lifting other people up.”