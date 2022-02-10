Ellensburg, we have liftoff.
Members of the Central Washington University Wildcat Rocketry Club teamed up with Cub Scouts from Pack 489 Saturday at Rotary Park to send rockets made by the scouts into the sky, an experience that was a first for many in the pack.
Saturday’s launch was organized in conjunction with the club’s entry into this year’s NASA Student Launch Competition. According to the NASA website, the competition challenges student teams to design, build and fly a high-powered rocket containing a science or engineering payload. Teams complete a series of design reviews that mirror the NASA engineering design life cycle. Teams must successfully complete a preliminary design review, critical design review, flight readiness review and launch readiness review, which include safety briefings, analyses of vehicle and payload systems and flight test data. The competition culminates in a trip to the NASA Launch Complex in Huntsville, Alabama.
BUILD IT, LAUNCH IT
“Part of the competition is STEM engagement,” club member Henry Reinhardt said of Saturday’s collaboration. “We have to reach out to at least 250 people within the community of all different age groups and interests, and this is part of our outreach.”
A week prior to launch, club members met up with the pack and embarked on building the rockets together. Approximately 25 of the entry-level rockets were built, and the scouts got to personalize them with designs and stickers. On launch day, club members assisted the scouts in launching the rockets safely, after which they got to take them home as a souvenir.
The engines used in the rockets propelled them to approximately 200 feet on launch day, and they glided back to the ground with the assistance of parachutes. For many of the cub scouts, Reinhardt said Saturday’s event was the first time they had physically handled a rocket.
“They see them on the TV of course,” he said. “For a lot of them, this is the first time they have approached them in a non-media format.”
Although Reinhardt said the scouts enjoyed physically building the rockets, he said many enjoyed the personalization process as much if not more than building them.
“There was one kid that put like 50 dinosaur stickers on his rocket,” he said. “They’ve been having a blast.”
As the club progresses through the NASA competition, Reinhardt said the experience is a first for CWU members, and said the process came together organically. Upon being encouraged by a faculty member to draw up a proposal, a group of students came together and forged ahead to compete.
“We aren’t officially a club,” he said. “We are a group of kids who signed up for a competition and maybe bit off a little more than we can chew, but we’re getting through it.”
As he set up the launch apparatus, Reinhardt said he saw great value in club members having the opportunity to share their enthusiasm with the scouts in a mentorship role.
“I think a lot of people get swept up in science being really complicated,” he said. “Doing this brings out new passions and new opportunities. Hopefully it develops new rocketeers in the future.”
IMPORTANCE OF COLLABORATION
“I was really happy with how the event went,” Erin Craig Ricketson, a physics professor at CWU who has two sons in the scout pack said of Saturday’s launch. “It was a really good opportunity for the kids to get outside and learn some hands-on science together.”
With so many pandemic-related disruptions in the learning process at all educational levels, Craig Ricketson said Saturday’s event was a fantastic way to get back into the swing of things.
“Both age groups have been affected pretty dramatically,” she said. “Seeing them as they come out of the pandemic taking on these sorts of leadership roles, the college students in particular, and being excited about getting involved in their community and learning together by doing something like this made this a really special event.”
With the explosive growth in numbers within the pack during the pandemic, Craig Ricketson said events like the launch are a prime opportunity for youth to engage in science and math-based activities that are both fun and informative.
“I think the kids had a lot of fun with the hands-on process of assembling their own rockets, which gave them a sense of ownership knowing they built it,” she said. “I hope this event or something like it will be a recurring tradition. Having a lot of active clubs at Central, I think there’s a lot of opportunities for them to lead outreach-type events for kids in the community.”