Since Central Washington University’s Board of Trustees decided spring quarter would be moved fully online, including labs and performance ensembles, due to coronavirus concerns, it’s been all hands on deck getting ready for an unprecedented quarter in higher education.
CWU’s Multimodal Learning center is helping faculty move its courses online, available for live chat and questions, all while working remotely themselves.
“I’m so super proud of this team,” said Joy Fuqua, executive director of multimodal learning. “(We have) worked with all the other departments and we have a standardized training for all the faculty ... right now everybody is making live connections to faculty members if they want to import things or create new things in their classes online.”
In addition to live support, there also is written documentation faculty can refer to answer basic questions.
Tripling the manpower
For a campus of thousands, Multimodal Learning is a relatively small department, but Fuqua said they have enlisted the help of faculty from all around campus who have a lot of experience in online classes to lend a hand to those who don’t.
“We have instructors who have gone through our training to be master online instructors,” Fuqua said. “We called upon about 25 of those to work individually with faculty members and departments that might need assistance, especially the departments whose programs have never been online.”
Fuqua reiterated how important these faculty members have been in this process, allowing Multimodal Learning to expand its staff in a meaningful way.
“That has tripled our man power here, and they’re experts,” Fuqua said. “They have a good grasp on how to do things and they’re creative. That has extended our staff to what we’ve never been able to have. They have really been supporting us and their colleagues.”
And it’s not only those colleagues on Central’s campus helping each other out, but between universities as well. Fuqua’s prior institution in Kansas is going through putting its art classes online, and she said she’s been learning a lot from its process.
“Our whole industry has come together to say ‘if you need help, here’s this,’” Fuqua said. “Talking, supporting, it’s just amazing.”
Labs
The big question in all of this is how will students get the hands-on, practical experience from classroom labs which can’t really be duplicated in a virtual environment.
It’s not an easy question to answer, but Fuqua said what they’re not trying to do is recreate what a lab would be on campus verbatum.
“We’re not going to be able recreate what a lab would be on campus of course,” Fuqua said. “We ask professors ‘What do you want the student to come away with?’ and then we kind of go backwards from there. How can we achieve the same outcome?”
Some professors have made lists of simple-to-acquire items that can be found on Amazon or in grocery stores that can have students easily do the basics. This especially goes for seniors, who the university is working closely with to make sure they have the credits to graduate.
That being said, if a student doesn’t urgently need to take a lab during spring quarter, it might be smarter to wait until later.
“We hope later isn’t next year, we’re hoping this summer,” Fuqua said.