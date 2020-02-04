The Central Washington University Theatre Arts team is back with its Short Works Festival this weekend.
Emerging student creatives will share their work and passion at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 in McConnell Auditorium. This production features a total of five short works written, directed, designed, acted and produced by CWU students.
One of these students is Alex Aragon, a senior BFA Theatre Performance major and the director of “Stars Over Turner Lake.” Aragon, who has acted in the Short Works Festival in years past, was excited for the opportunity to return as a director this year. She hopes audiences “take away a fantastic evening of student-crafted work, leave with questions, and a desire to continue supporting what we do.”
Madeline Roy, a senior majoring in Law & Criminal Justice with a minor in Theatre, is another student making her debut as the writer for “Fast Food Fever Dream.” She has noticed the over-sexualization of lesbians in today’s media and hopes her play corrects some of the stigma.
“The truth is that love between two women is almost exactly like love between a man and a woman,” Roy said. “Falling in love is weird and uncomfortable, no matter who you are.”
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and alumni, and $8 for CWU students with ID. Tickets are available at cwu.edu/tickets.
Student productions include “Stars Over Turner Lake” written by Caelyn White and directed by Alex Aragon, “Fast Food Fever Dream” written by Madeleine Roy and directed by Ricardo Orta, “OK One-Act” written by Cassie Garfein and directed by Kevin Williams, “#BombSquad” written and directed by Devin Duggan and “Controlling Interest” written by Wayne S. Rawley and directed by Margie Slovan.
Parking is free in all university lots after 4:30 p.m. and on weekends, except in residential housing lots and in specially designated spaces.
Kiersten Kimminau writes for the CWU Publicity Center.