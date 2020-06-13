After nearly 20 years, the APOYO food bank’s relationship with Central Washington University appears set to come to an acrimonious end.
In November 2019, CWU informed APOYO it did not intend to renew the lease of the Brooklane Manager Apartment also known as Brooklane Storage House No. 090. The university gave the food bank until the end of June to leave campus, despite only being required to give a one-month warning.
At the May 15 CWU Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting, APOYO appealed for an extension of the lease. APOYO secretary Patricia Garrison said she begged the BOT to not shut them doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The BOT agreed to give the food bank until the end of August.
APOYO, which stands for Allied People Offering Year-Round Outreach, opened on CWU’s campus in 2001. APOYO gives to everyone who comes in, although they specialize in the Hispanic and Latino community. Both Patricia and Philip Garrison, who started APOYO, speak fluent Spanish. They have been a part the local community for years, both having taught English at CWU. Philip taught from 1967 to 2012, and Patricia from 1991 to 2015.
In January, Dean of Student Success, Gregg Heinselman, gave two main reasons for the university’s decision. The first reason given was the building was structurally unsound. He cited a survey conducted in 2014 that placed the Brooklane Manager Apartment as the building in the worst condition on campus. However, the APOYO food bank was operating out of the Old Heat Building (the smokestack building on University Way) in 2014, as it had for the past 13 years.
It wasn’t until two years later that APOYO was moved into the Brooklane Manager Apartment building.
“What really galls me is we have been in that Old Heat Building since 2001, until about 2016,” Patricia said. “They said ‘well we are going to remodel it (Old Heat), we are going to fix it up.’ They gutted it and now it’s still sitting there with dirt floors.”
The Garrisons knew the Brooklane Manager building was smaller and in a worse condition than Old Heat, but they did not know how bad the condition was. The first facility use agreement presented to them stated they would accept the building “As is,” and CWU would not provide repairs to the structure. This was denied by the Garrisons.
Patricia said it was President James Gaudino who assured them CWU would improve the existing facility, and it was added to the facility use agreement. In October 2016, the agreement was signed by APOYO and CWU.
The building improvements were to be completed Nov. 10, 30 days after the agreement was signed. The Garrisons said CWU improved very little of what was agreed upon.
In 2018, the facility use agreement was reworked to remove any obligation CWU had to improve the building.
“Basically, they switched it out on us,” Patricia said. “What happened was they signed the one in 2016, then they sent us this one in 2018. We had a board meeting and our board believed, obviously in error, that Gaudino was still acting in good faith and he would find some way to improve the building.”
VOLUNTEERS DOCUMENTED
The second reason Heinselman gave for the university’s decision was that CWU was receiving nothing from the agreement. When APOYO was moved into the Brooklane Manager building, they signed a facility use agreement with CWU. In this agreement, APOYO was to provide opportunities for students to volunteer in the food bank. Heinselman claimed he had never received any records or time sheets from APOYO regarding volunteer hours. This was Jan. 21, 2020.
In response to this, the Garrisons said they provided proof they did not only have time sheets of students volunteering at APOYO, but that they had emailed regular time sheets to the CWU Center for Leadership and Community Engagement, the department that was designated by Student Success to receive the records.
APOYO provided this evidence to the Daily Record on Jan. 22, 2020.
On Jan. 28, Heinselman again denied ever receiving any time sheet records from APOYO.
On June 4, a CWU Letter to the Editor of the Daily Record signed by Gaudino stated the reasoning behind the university’s decision. CWU has declined to comment on this issue any further than this letter.
The letter stated nothing of the university’s concern with student volunteers (or lack thereof) at APOYO. Instead the only reasoning mentioned in the letter was the unstable condition of the building.
“The building was in very poor condition when APOYO moved in and the university noted the need for them to find more appropriate spaces,” the letter stated.
The Garrisons said neither they, nor anyone else involved in APOYO was informed of the university making note of the poor condition until 2020.
The letter states “In January 2020, six months prior to the end of the lease extension, CWU officially notified APOYO that the building had been condemned by university health and safety experts…”
The letter does not state when these health and safety experts surveyed the building, and the Garrisons said they had no knowledge of any experts coming to APOYO to inspect the structure. Patricia Garrison said the only survey she was aware of was the one in 2014, which they didn’t even know about until they were being told they had to leave. {span}CWU declined to comment on the date of the inspection referenced in the letter.{/span}
“We never even got so much as an email telling us that the building was decrepit or scheduled to be demolished or that we had only a certain amount of time to find alternate arrangements,” she said. “They never told us that until January 2020.”
CWU has worked closely with FISH Food Bank, with the intention of merging APOYO and FISH. Peggy Morache, executive director at FISH, said they would be willing to make room to incorporate APOYO, and they would be willing to have the Garrisons advise them on how to do that.
This is an outcome the Garrisons are strongly against. They are of the opinion FISH wants nothing more than to control all the food banks in the area. In January, Patricia said that FISH “Just wants to absorb us,” and “Central is trying to drive us into their arms.”
The Garrisons said they first discovered CWU planned to not renew their lease from FISH in November 2019. CWU had come to this decision and contacted Morache, asking her to take APOYO in. This was in January 2019.
FISH has stated they will provide a “10-foot shelf” in their food bank for APOYO clients. FISH would not provide work for APOYO staff.
People have shown their support for APOYO. The Garrisons set up an online petition in an attempt to save the APOYO. As of June 10, more than 1,600 people have signed the petition, which can be found at Change.org.
CWU Director of the Latin America Studies Program and biology professor Daniel Beck has shown his support for APOYO. On May 5, he and 22 other CWU professors signed and sent a letter to the Board of Trustees. The letter urged the Board of Trustees to continue supporting APOYO’s lease.
The letter goes into detail on three main reasons for why APOYO is important. “APOYO provides valuable service opportunities to CWU students,” “APOYO helps build a sense of community within our Latinx student population” and “APOYO builds bonds of trust among community members that are priceless.”
Beck said he wants CWU to understand APOYO is more than a food bank. It is a “bridge between communities.”
Stefanie Wickstrom, political science professor at CWU, was one of the professors who signed the letter. She is not happy by what CWU is doing and how they are doing it.
“The biggest thing to me personally is that APOYO is much more than a food pantry that provides clothing and household items,” Wickstrom said. “It is an organization that has existed in our region for well over 20 years.”
Philip and Patricia Garrison said they are talking with attorneys to fight CWU’s decision. They are going to do everything they can to stay where they are, because they have nowhere else to go.