Tests have come back negative for the Central Washington University student tested for coronavirus, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.
The patient is stable and is no longer under isolation.
On Jan. 30, the health department stated the student had recently traveled internationally to attend an event, potentially exposing them to the virus. After becoming ill, the student was seen locally at the CWU Student Medical and Counseling Clinic and at Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
KCPHD and Central Washington University (CWU) will continue to work closely together to reach out to students, families, and personnel that were involved, according to the release.
Steps you can take to prevent the spread of the flu and the common cold will also help to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus:
• Wash hands often with soap and water. If that is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others.
• Cover your cough.
CENTRAL PRECAUTIONS
If members of the CWU community who have traveled to affected areas develop fever and respiratory symptoms, CWU officials said it will continue to work closely with the public health department to ensure rapid testing and proper precautions to isolate any potential cases of coronavirus.