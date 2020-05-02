A university campus has always been a vibrant, busy place, full of thousands running from place to place with a ton on their mind. COVID-19 has turned Central Washington University’s campus into the complete opposite.
“It’s like a ghost town,” said James Kirkham, one of the few hundred students who elected to remain on campus after spring break. “The last two quarters I would go to classes every day in this bustling hive of activity. But now, whenever I leave there’s absolutely no one around.”
Kirkham is a freshman hailing from Ellensburg, and with several younger siblings at his parents’ house, he elected to remain in his dorm when the shelter in place order was handed down.
“It wouldn’t have been conducive to doing classwork everyday,” he said.
Kirkham noted after CWU President Jim Gaudino instructed students who had left for spring break to stay where they are, tons of people came to campus, rushing to remove their belongings. Now, it’s just him and the approximately six other people living in his residence hall.
He found out how many others he was sharing the building with when a fire alarm went off due to steam from the shower.
“The building is so old, over the course of the school year it’s happened 15 times or something,” Kirkham said.
Routine
Kirkham is a music and chemistry major, and splits his day between attending live stream classes, practicing and his job at the Kiku-Chan Japanese restaurant on University Way.
Choir is an especially hard class to move online, Kirkham said, with private lessons being kind of a bummer as well.
“It’s a different experience than being able to be in the same room as your teacher and them giving you advice that way,” he said.
Kirkham has found housing for next year, and will move off campus during the summer. As for fall quarter, he’s crossing his fingers things will be a little less crazy.
“I sure hope that by fall quarter everything is back to normal,” he said. “But I would be lying if I said I was sure that’s going to happen.”
Keep on running
Kiersten Kimminau was about to start her junior season on the Central track and field team when her whole season got canceled out from under her. When classes were moved online, she opted to stay in her off-campus housing rather than move back with her parents on the West Side.
She’s had experience with online classes and living in a quieter Ellensburg in previous summers, but said it’s definitely different than it ever has been before.
“There’s really no option of going to a coffee shop or going to the gym if I need a break from my house,” Kimminau said. “I kind of just need to stay here and go for a walk.”
Sometimes those walks turn into runs, as she tries to stay in shape for the possible cross country season coming up in the fall.
“They sent us some schedules and said keep your fitness up because it’s still up in the air whether or not we come back for fall,” she said. “But if we do, we want you to be ready.
“It’s been really nice to have cross country, even though we’re not competing. Have that is a good way to stay motivated and not go crazy. It forces us to go outside and get some exercise, even on the days where it doesn’t feel easy to do.”
Along with running, Kimminau has taken up any hobby she can get her hands on, including guitar, skateboarding, painting and cooking.
“I’m learning to stay on top of everything I’m doing,” she said. “Managing my time, finding other hobbies, designating certain times for homework, taking breaks and making sure that I’m staying connected with friends and families.”