Interested in opera but slightly intimidated by the concept? There’s a production going on this weekend on the Central Washington University campus that might be right your alley.
The CWU opera ensemble, chamber orchestra, dance program, and theatre department are co-hosting a production of Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld” at McConnell Auditorium on the CWU campus beginning today, culminating in a Sunday matinee. Although the opera was originally written in French in 1858, students are using a modern English translation and adaptation by Anthony T. Buch.
Using the modern adaptation, eventgoers will be treated to a modern (and linguistically understandable) version of the opera that features music in the culminating scene many will recognize. “Galop infernal” was subsequently adopted by Paris cabarets including Moulin Rouge during their performances of the can-can.
This weekend’s production is special in that each performance will alternate between two separate casts of students, giving eventgoers who attend on subsequent days the opportunity to see the production from a unique perspective. CWU senior music performance student and cast member Taylor Zickefoose is playing the public opinion character in one of the two casts, with her character personifying the standards morals that are expected to be upheld in society.
“She’s not necessarily a person, but in this case, she has to be,” she said. “She’s the catalyst of the story going in the direction it goes. She’s the one that holds everyone to the right standard, and while this cast is full of gods and goddesses of Olympus, public opinion really is the god of the show, the overseer of everything, because even the gods live in fear of her.”
Zickefoose will be performing her part on Friday and Sunday, with the other cast performing on Thursday and Saturday. This is her last production with the university, as she plans on graduating in June.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a production to be in,” she said. “In the last couple of weeks, it’s been so great to see how all the moving parts come together, and I think it’s something we can walk away from and be really proud of what we’ve done here.”
This is Zickefoose’s second opera she has participated in while a student at CWU, and she said this year’s production prepared on a rapidly evolving schedule that had to compensate for unforeseen circumstances including students having to sit out with COVID.
“It was challenging not knowing when everyone would be out of rehearsal and when they would be back,” she said of the pandemic’s impact on the production. “People had to step in and step up, and it’s so cool that everyone was able to do that when needed.”
Zickefoose said students were kept in the dark as to what production they were auditioning for, and only learned they were performing Orpheus after the auditions were complete. She said she had minimal knowledge of the work prior to this year’s production.
“It’s a real laugh of a show,” she said. “I’m happy that we are doing it in English, because otherwise we would have to do it in French and French isn’t my strong suit. Some people here are really good at it, but I lean more toward English and German. It makes it easier for the audience to understand and get the jokes.”
As she prepares to graduate and as pandemic-related restrictions have eased, Zickefoose said she is thrilled to be able to participate in a show that can be put on in front of larger, non-virtual audiences.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “We can perform with our masks off, and we can invite more people. It’s not livestreamed so people have to be here physically and enjoy it in the moment. We can interact with one another on stage more freely and be able to project. As a singer, it’s really nice not to have to project through a piece of paper. This will be a highlight of my time here for sure.”