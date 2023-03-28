Many students at Central Washington University have fallen on hard times, according to a recent basic needs survey.
Students there report higher rates of food and housing insecurity than students from other public universities in the state.
At CWU, 47% of students have self-reported being food insecure, compared with about 38% for other public state universities, according to CWU spokesperson David Leder.
The results were found through a CWU basic needs survey which polled students on food and housing insecurity rates. The survey, conducted over six weeks and concluded on Nov. 24, also found 35.5% of CWU students had unstable housing with a total of 55 students reporting they were homeless.
In total, 58% of CWU students reported one of the two insecurity types, compared with the state average of 49%, Leder said.
ECONOMIC FACTORS
“It’s a question of lack of affordability and access to both housing and food,” CWU Economics Chair Toni Sipic said in defining food and housing insecurity.
CWU Associate Professor of Economics Yurim Lee has attributed the high rates of food and housing insecurity within the CWU student body to a variety of factors, including inflation, rent hikes and a lack of bargaining power students have in the workforce.
“While it is true that the labor market is a lot better and workers have more bargaining power for higher wages, it is somewhat limited when it comes to students because they don’t have a degree yet,” Lee said. “There’s a limit to how much they can work and where they can work. So, they’re not getting the full benefit of the labor market.”
The CWU Department of Economics collects data on inflation relating to items typically consumed by college students called the Student Price Index.
The project began in the fall of 2020, looking at prices month by month and year by year, Lee said.
The average inflation for CWU students was 7.1%. Typical expenditures such as groceries, gasoline and housing had one-year increases of 16%, 34% and 44% respectively, Lee said.
“If there are any issues with housing, it’s going to hit students harder than the average American,” Lee said. Students are hit harder when it comes to everyday purchases, such as groceries.
While textbook and tuition prices have been “relatively stable,” the City of Ellensburg has seen wider fluctuations in fgrocery prices fluctuating over the last year, Lee said.
“If tuition and school supplies like textbooks or on-campus housing, if those prices are stable, then students will benefit greatly from that. But if they’re not stable and if we have high inflation rates like we saw last year, those students will be hit twice as hard,” Lee said.
In Ellensburg, 62.7% of renters spend more than 30% of their household income on housing expenses. That higher than the U.S. and Washington average of 49.6% and 47.7% respectively.
“Ellensburg has been short on housing for so many years, which probably impacts the student population, as well,” Lee said. “My guess is, if housing prices rise too much and housing insecurity becomes an issue, I can foresee some students going back home trying to take classes more online and just not be present in Ellensburg.”
In total, tuition and housing can account for roughly 80% of a student’s typical expenses, Lee said.
“If we continuously see these rises in food and housing ... then that might be the tipping point,” Lee said. “Students just simply might not be able to afford four years at Central. They might end up going to someplace else where housing is taken care of where they’re near their home, go for online degrees or go to other cities where they can find cheaper cost of living.”
This would affect both the university and the Ellensburg community because the city’s economy relies heavily on CWU, Lee said.
Historic budget cuts for higher education funding has placed students on the road to food and housing insecurities, Sipic said.
After a recession, such as 2008 dip, states cut education funding to meet the balanced budget requirement.
“During the recessions, when there’s ... less tax (revenue) coming in, they have to cut something out,” Sipic said.
Education budgets make up the largest portions of state budgets, and legislators are limited with funding cuts for K-12, Sipic said, referring to K-12 as “mandatory overhead.” To meet the constraints, lawmakers will offshore the budget cuts to students through tuition hikes.
“The problem with that is you do that enough of the times ... you’re going to be selecting a whole bunch of students out that can’t pay for those tuition increases,” Sipic said.
Sipic also attributes the increased food and housing insecurity rates to the changing demographics of students across the nation.
“We’re having more first-generation and minority students, and those student groups tend to not have as much parental support in terms of income support for going to college,” Sipic said. “In other words, the students rely on either earning income on their own while they’re in school or during summers, or a variety of state and federal government programs.”
The CWU Basic Needs survey found 46.3% of first-generation students reported being food insecure, and students with dependents suffered from food insecurity at a rate of 61.1%.
Sipic noted that while some government programs have increased in value, the increases are not as fast as the rising cost of education.
Sipic believes the solution is to subsidize higher education and the student populations in ways comparable to the past. That should lead to higher payoffs than almost any other investment.
“It’s not rocket science, in the sense that it’s a mystery how to solve this problem,” Sipic said. “It’s just a willingness to subsidize a particular group.”
Housing vouchers and expanded SNAP benefits could be a good place to start.
“The reality is that the tax base kind of benefits ... having a lot of higher educated people, especially in our state that relies on higher education,” Sipic said. “ ... A $1 investment has multiple returns.”
Individual impacts
CWU Psychology Department Chair Heidi Perez believes food and housing insecurity can have significant impacts on a person’s mental health.
“It’s correlated with increases in depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders,” she said.
Those mental health impacts can lead to a vicious cycle that keeps a person food insecure even when they may have the budget for food or groceries.
“If a person is food insecure and that contributes to feelings of depression, that depression itself may contribute to food insecurity,” Perez said. “It may be harder for the person to leave and go to the grocery store to get groceries and come back, even if they have the funds to do so.”
Increased stress and anxiety elevate cortisol levels in a person’s bloodstream. This can lead to difficulty processing emotions and interacting with one’s environment, Perez said.
Food insecurity can also lead to issues such as overeating and obesity, she said.
“What we see is that when the household has food insecurity ... they may eat more at (a) time,” Perez said.
Tackling the Issue
The university is aware of the high rates of food and housing insecurity within the student body and has been proactive in trying to mitigate its impacts.
The Office of Case Management has case managers who connect students with aid and help them address their issues. Students may also be connected with local nonprofits such as Hopesource.
Aid can range from tuition waivers to direct payments and budgeting.
The university was the recipient of a Washington Student Achievement Council (WASAC) $108,000 grant last fall.
With the grant funds, students in need were awarded between $300 to $5,000 dependent on needs, said CWU Case Manager Gretchen Geltemeyer.
The university currently has about $12,000 left from the grant, she said.
Outside of the WASAC grant, the university has provided millions in CARES Act funds to students, Geltemeyer said.
More funding requests are being made, she said.
The university also runs the ”Wildcat Pantry,” which provides food and hygiene products to struggling students — typically 20 to 30 per day. The pantry is part of the Presidents United to Solve Hunger (PUSH) program.
The pantry is largely student-initiated, said Jaeda Nelson, pantry director.
“I think we all agree that in an ideal situation, we would be able to fund all of the students’ basic needs,” Geltemeyer said. “My perfect world is where no student ever has to choose between dinner and a textbook. We’re making do with the funding we have and exploring those other options.”