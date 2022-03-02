The war in Ukraine is one of the hottest topics in the media, everyone seems to be talking about it. To give a background on the situation, Central Washington University hosted a Teach-In on Monday.
Students, faculty and members of the community heard from associate professor of Russian Volha Isakava, a Belarusian native and scholar of post-Soviet cinema and popular culture; history professor Roxanne Easley, a specialist in imperial and early Soviet history; and Provost Michelle DenBeste, whose research has centered on 19th century Russian women scientists and Russians living in the U.S.
Over 200 people attended the event either in-person or online, as the three speakers discussed and described why Russia was invading. Essentially, Russia and more importantly Russian President Vladimir Putin believes Russia has a historical right to the area that goes back 300 years.
This belief was strengthened in Putin during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. DenBeste said he felt abandoned by his country, and likely wants to re-unite the Soviet Union.
“Putin himself, this shaped his world view and he has talked about this over and over again, ‘the fall of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe in the 20th century,’” DenBeste said. “To some extent we should not be surprised by what is happening, he has been saying it but it has not been as clear until this moment.”
It is also important to remember that when the Soviet Union broke up, nuclear weapons were scattered across its former territories, including Ukraine. However, Ukraine agreed to give up the nukes under the condition they would grant their independence and was promised by world powers that the country’s security would not be threatened. This promise has been clearly broken by the Russian invasion that began Feb. 24.
When Putin first came to power in 2000, he launched a war on the Chechen Republic, using “lawn mowing” tactics that would destroy everything, leaving no place for life, according to Easly.
Putin spent the next two decades becoming the leader we know today, crushing protests, censoring the media, banning any LGTBQ+ rights, and reaching as far as London with lethal force.
“This (war) is the first time European borders are re-drawn since World War II,” Easly said. “This conflict, that started a few days ago, is the first time we have had actual ground combat in Europe (since World War II). Let us not underestimate what that means. We live in the year 2022, and almost everyone I know did not expect this war would happen because it is unfathomable that something we should have put behind us in 1945 could resurface again as this ugly monster. That evil could so brazenly triumph.”
Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022. Early numbers show 400,000 Ukrainians are displaced and hundreds killed including 14 children. Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting hard, and early reports show they have been inflicting heavy casualties against the invading army, while the Russian media reports only one casualty. The Russian economy has also been targeted and harmed by heavy sanctions imposed on many countries including the United States.
Ukraine does seem to be winning the “PR war” as Easly put it, and is seeing support from across the globe. This is the first major ground conflict to be broadcast to such a massive degree, thanks to things like smartphones and social media.
However, Russia vastly outnumbers Ukraine, and multiple media sources have reported a 40 mile long Russian convoy is heading towards the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv. The speakers at the teach-in agreed that if the capitol were to fall, and Russia installed a new government that supports Russia, then a gorilla/resistance fighting force in Ukraine would certainly break out.
Sophomore Natalie Hammill and freshman Logan Butikofer attended the teach-in and it really confirmed to them how important this war was to the current world.
“This is a big deal, I think people really need to pay attention to what is happening,” Hammill said. “Just because it is far away doesn’t mean it is not going to have an impact on us.”
The sanctions against Russia have already begun to affect the U.S. The speakers said people across the country can expect an increase in gas prices as a result.