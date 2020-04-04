It goes without saying some Central Washington University classes are going to have an easier time transitioning online spring quarter than others, but when your whole department is organized around promoting large social gatherings, it’s going to be tough.
Luckily for the CWU theater department, creativity is one of its strong suits.
Associate chair Patrick Dizney said theater was one of the first areas of campus to be hit by coronavirus concerns, proactively canceling its winter production “The Wolves” a few weeks ago, something the department has never done.
“For the first couple of weeks we were not really waiting around for administration,” Dizney said. “We had implemented a lot of safety procedures on our own behalf — wiping down hand rails and door nobs and trying to order hand sanitizer. … I think that helped us kind of put in our minds where we were headed toward the future a little bit.”
Knowing an online spring term was probable, Dizney said department chair Christina Barrigan organized meetings during finals week to get a head start on strategizing how the department could move forward with traditionally face-to-face curriculum like acting, singing, piano and dance.
Dizney said he thinks theater is pretty well set going into the start of spring quarter on April 8, and although he admits some of he and some of his colleagues aren’t the most tech-savvy, the resources are there on campus to make things work.
“The biggest challenge is the collaborative aspect,” he said, referring to hands-on classes that might show students how lighting affects different costumes and scenery. “We’ll use Zoom (online video chat) for those, but I don’t think we want to have a term full of Zoom meetings — they’re pretty exhausting.”
One shift that will easily be made is instead of focusing on practical work, the students will get deeper into theory and individual practice, which Dizney said is not a bad thing at all. This will, however, take more raw time to execute, since students will have to upload their work, and teachers will have to look over each performance instead of giving notes on a stage in real time.
PERFORMANCES
With social distancing being the big hit these days, the entertainment industry has seen a slew of online streaming performances, but Dizney said he’s unsure Central has the technology at the moment to put on a full-fledged live streaming performance without gathering students together.
The department has already canceled its production of “Into the Woods,” but has chosen a few productions with open licenses that once vetted and approved by the university, could be posted online in some fashion.
He said these performances will probably take the shape of several radio plays, where students might record and upload dialogue separately, edit it together and debut it on a platform for the community to see.
They are also collaborating with other departments on campus. Dizney said the English department is working on writing monologues about their experiences during the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, which will be performed by theater students and posted online.
Speaking optimistically, Dizney thinks there are some positives to take away from this experience by creatively stepping outside comfort zones.
“I think it’s really quite healthy,” he said. “There’s a little part in all of us that has comfort with the familiar. This is the way we do it and this is the way we’ve done it. … We’ve got some dreams about being able to deliver more than what we have in the past online and I think it could be a really good thing.”