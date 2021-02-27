The Central Washington University Theatre Arts department will present three staged readings of “En Las Sombras” next weekend during a series of live-streamed performances, according to a news release from CWU.
CWU students and faculty will perform the dramatic folktale, written by San Francisco playwright Jordan Ramirez Puckett, at 7:30 p.m. on March 5-6 in McConnell Hall. The production, rated PG, also will be broadcast via live stream at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 7.
Tickets are free for CWU students, $5 for non-CWU students and $10 for general admission. Visit www.cwu.edu/tickets to reserve your seat.
“En Las Sombras” (“In The Shadows”) tells the story of two young children, Xenia and Luz, who must engage in a trial of the gods when their mother’s life is threatened. Along the way, they risk their lives for the chance to become deities themselves. The tale of sibling love weaves the poetic and political into a tapestry of myth, magic, and discovery, leaving the audience wondering how far we have come from our ancestral roots.
Next weekend’s performances will be directed by guest artist Ed Trujillo, an emeritus professor from Diablo Valley College. The cast features CWU lecturer Beatrice Vidaña Collins as Mari/Mami; Brisa Chavez as Xenia; Luis Hernandez-Mejia as Luz; Peter Fuller as Jaguar; and Quinn Krivanek as Vulture. Stephanie Vaughn will be the narrator.
If you have questions about the production, email theatre@cwu.edu or call 963-1750.