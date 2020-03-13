Central Washington University officials announced in a letter Friday afternoon the start of spring quarter will be delayed one week, and all academic operations will be moved online.
The changes will apply to the university's Ellensburg campus, as well as CWU's academic centers around the state. Spring quarter will start on April 8, ending June 8, with finals week running June 9-12. According to the letter, technology fees for online courses will be waived for all students during spring quarter.
The administration wrote that these decisions are "consistent with the announcement shortly to be made by Governor (Jay) Inslee regarding the functioning of institutions of higher education from March 16 through April 24."
"We will meet the curricular needs of seniors scheduled to complete all graduation requirements this spring to assure them of an on-time graduation," the letter wrote, signed by president Jim Gaudino and interim provost Lynn Franken. "And every attempt will be made to protect the spring quarter schedules of registered students."
According to the letter, university-sponsored, in-person events are cancelled through April 30. Exceptions will be reviewed by the appropriate division vice president.
During spring quarter, the university will remain open, including dorms, dining services, libraries, computer labs, all buildings and all other facilities. Officials said students keeping their jobs on campus is a high priority for Central.
As of Friday morning, Western Washington University, Washington State University, the University of Washington, Eastern Washington University and Seattle University have moved all classes to online formats.
In an email to the students on Thursday, CWU Dean of Student Success Gregg Heinselman encouraged students to remain on campus in Ellensburg during spring break (March 23-27) as a precaution to avoid contracting coronavirus.
“Ellensburg has fewer cases of COVID-19 than where many of you might travel to for spring break,” Heinselman wrote in the email. “All services and operations will remain open and ready to serve you.”
Some of those extended services include access to the Brooks Library, housing, dining, health and wellness and the Student Union and Recreation Center.
Central dorms will remain open through finals week and spring break, and university dining services are holding modified spring break hours at its facilities. For a complete schedule, visit http://www.cwu.edu/dining/spring-break-hours.
The student medical offices will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 23-27, and student counseling will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that week. The rec center will be open noon to 8 p.m. March 23-26 and noon to 6 p.m. March 27-29. The SURC building will be open March 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed March 21-22 for a deep clean, then open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 23-26, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 27 and noon to 6 p.m. March 28.
“Throughout this process, three guiding principles have informed our decision-making,” CWU vice president of Public Affairs Kremiere Jackson wrote in a reply email when the Daily Record requested an interview. “Safeguarding our community; protecting the continuity and quality of the educational experience of our students, and participating in the international effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.”
CWU officials did not return any Daily Record calls requesting interviews throughout the week.