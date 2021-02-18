Central Washington University is working hard to keep its students entertained and engaged during the coronavirus pandemic, and now that Kittitas County is at Phase II, the university is hosting an in-person movie night.
According to CWU Director of Student Union and Activities Cherie Wilson, the traditional Monday Movie Madness will return Feb. 22. The university has been showing Monday movies virtually since the pandemic started, and this will be the first time the theater is open since winter quarter 2020.
“We’ll be able to do an in person movie,” Wilson said. “We are pretty excited about that.”
The theater will only be filled to 25% capacity (about 60 people) and sections of it will be roped off to maintain social distancing. Masks will be required for students who attend the event, and spots will be available on a first come first serve basis. The movie will be the 2003 film, “The Cat in the Hat.”
Wilson said they are looking at other areas and events on campus that can be done in person now that the county is in Phase II of the reopening plan.
“Right now we are in the process of looking at each program individually,” she said. “We are seeing if they can meet in person, or if it’s better to meet virtually. We are taking it day by day.”
Wilson and CWU activities have been working hard to keep students entertained remotely. Monday Movie Madness has been streaming the movies to students directly, although the attendance hasn’t been as high as an in-person movie.
What has taken off during lockdown is virtual painting. Students come to a common area to pick up painting supplies, then go back to their homes and follow painting instructions through a virtual meeting.
“It depends on the event, we’ve had really good turnout rates for many of our events, and then some of them have been a little bit lower turnout rate,” Wilson said.
Other events organized have been a homecoming magician, a virtual concert and repeated trivia nights. The trivia nights allow student engagement virtually, with students able to answer their questions through the meeting.
Another popular event was on Valentine’s Day, when students built their own stuffed animal. Wilson described it as a Build-A-Bear Workshop in their rooms. Students followed along to building instructions through a virtual meeting.
“You would pick up the shell of the stuffed animal and it came with the stuffing separately,” Wilson said. “You could create your own stuffed animal in your room and name it. That was a big hit, students enjoyed doing that.”