Central Washington University’s Sarah Spurgeon Gallery will host a solo exhibition of recent photographs by visiting artist Natalie Krick, according to a news release.
The opening events will take place beginning with an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. in Randall Hall, room 117 on Jan. 16. The talk will be immediately followed by a reception in the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit includes photographs from two recent series of work by Krick: “Natural Deceptions” and “Blonde Blow Out.” The photographs are inspired by her conflicting attraction and aversion to images of women in popular culture.
In her work, Krick photographs herself, her mother, and her sister in poses and settings that mimic the glamour of magazines. The resulting images reveal beauty as artificial, flawed, threatening, seductive and garish. They also uncover the role that photography plays in constructing illusions of female beauty and sexuality.
Krick currently lives and works in Seattle. She earned her MFA in photography from Columbia College Chicago in 2012. She recently exhibited at SOIL Gallery in Seattle; Webber Represents in London; Aperture Gallery in New York; and Weinberg/Newton Gallery in Chicago.
Krick received the Aperture Portfolio Prize in 2017 and was awarded an individual photographer’s fellowship from the Aaron Siskind Foundation in 2015. Her first monograph titled Natural Deceptions was published by Skylark Editions in 2017.
Natalie Krick: Recent Works will remain on display through Feb. 9. Sarah Spurgeon Gallery is located in Randall Hall on Dean Nicholson Boulevard and is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on weekends, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.