The Central Washington University Board of Trustees will announce the appointment of the university’s 15th president in a special meeting on Jan. 14, according to a news release from CWU.
The board will meet virtually in executive session from 9 to 9:15 a.m. Following executive session, the board will convene to ratify the contract engaging the new president. To view the agenda, visit www.cwu.edu/trustees/board.
At 10 a.m., the new president will be introduced and will deliver brief remarks. The presentation will include introductory comments by board chair Ron Erickson, search committee chair trustee Erin Black, Faculty Senate chair Elvin Delgado, and student trustee, Nate McMillion.
For the balance of the day on Jan. 14 and during a portion of Jan. 15, the president-designate will have introductory meetings with CWU students, employees, and community members. Additional meetings with groups and individuals will continue in subsequent weeks.
The business portion of the board meeting, the presentation of the president, and all-student, all-staff, and all-faculty meetings will be streamed at https://media.cwu.edu.