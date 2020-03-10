Central Washington University released a letter from President Jim Gaudino Tuesday updating the community on its procedures for the end of winter quarter to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, also known as the corona virus.
According to the letter, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of the CWU campuses, but the school is taking several precautionary actions, including moving all final exams online.
"Following careful consideration and intensive collaboration with the deans, associate provosts, and others in key academic roles at CWU, I have decided to take the following precautionary actions," Gaudino wrote in the letter.
During this week, March 9-13, all classes will be taught in their current form, whether that is online, in person or a mix of both. Gaudino wrote exceptions, including those related to disability accommodations, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
During finals week, March 17-20, there will be no tests given in class rooms, labs or in any face-to-face setting, according to the letter. Again, exceptions for disability accommodations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
According to the letter, the multimodal learning center at CWU will be hosting workshops to assist faculty with issuing tests in these new ways.
For spring quarter, Gaudino wrote the university might need to adjust procedures for teaching and learning for some parts or the entire quarter, "primarily by planning for more flexible instructional modalities."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is spread the same way cold and flu viruses spread: when someone coughs or sneezes and respiratory droplets land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. It’s also possible to catch COVID-19 by touching something that has the virus on it, and then touching your own face.
In response, CWU staff members are sanitizing surfaces across campus twice as frequently as they were a few weeks ago. Central also has increased the number of hand-sanitizing stations in buildings and set up a website, cwu.edu/respiratory-viruses, which is regularly updated with information about the virus.