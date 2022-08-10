Central Washington University has hired a new chief of staff, according to a news release from CWU.
Andrew Morse will begin his new role Sept. Morse comes to CWU from the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), where he has been chief of staff since 2017.
“Dr. Morse has more than 13 years of higher education experience in a variety of faculty and student success roles, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Wildcat family,” said CWU President Jim Wohlpart, who worked alongside Morse at UNI for four years, before coming to Ellensburg in June 2021.
“He will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience regarding community, state, and federal government relations, as well as executive-level strategic planning, presidential advising, and operational effectiveness skills,” Wohlpart said.
Morse replaces longtime CWU Chief of Staff Linda Schactler, who departed earlier this summer. He said he looks forward to joining a growing institution like Central that is making a tangible difference in the lives of so many people.
“The Wildcat community is deeply engaged in collaborative and inclusive work to prepare for an even stronger future,” Morse said. “CWU is committed to the success of all students and employees while further enhancing the university’s impact on the industries and communities of Washington and beyond.”
The university also announced last week that it has promoted Jonathon Henderson to Interim Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness (IE), Research and Planning. Henderson has been with Central since 2017, serving as the Associate Director of Research for Institutional Effectiveness and developing a strong foundational background in CWU-specific data and research projects.
“Dr. Henderson’s previous experiences and responsibilities in Information Services, along with his institutional knowledge and commitment to CWU success, highlights his ability to engage in this leadership role and advance our IE department,” Wohlpart said.