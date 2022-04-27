The winners come from musical institutions at The Julliard School, University of Miami Frost School of Music, Harvard and the Berklee College of Music.
But once again Central Washington University proved its students can play with the best musicians in the nation.
Jazz trumpet player Jacob Batchelder was one of 13 winners of the 2022 Yamaha Young Performing Artists Competition. The YYPA program has honored promising 18- to 22-year-old artists every year since it began in 1988.
Classical trumpet player Amy Boedigheimer earned an honorable mention nod from the Yamaha Young Performing Artist/Jazz Aspen Snowmass selection committee.
JAZZ AWARDS
The Yamaha Young Performing Artists Program (YYPA) recognizes outstanding young musicians from the world of classical, jazz and contemporary music.
“To me it means a lot because it’s the first national competition I’ve ever won. It’s a big deal,” said Batchelder, a senior who’s been playing in Jazz Band I for the past three years. “It’s not just about me though. It’s pretty cool to have Central’s name on the list with all these top (music) schools in the nation.
“Sometimes we don’t talk about how we’re out there doing these things, but we are. I think professor (Brian) Lawrence has done a really good job of getting us some recognition.”
YYPA winners are invited to attend an all-expenses-paid weekend at the Music for All Summer Symposium at Ball State University where they have an opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people, gain national press coverage, and participate in workshops designed to launch a professional music career.
CAREER BOOST
They will also be privy to the privileges of a Yamaha Artist, including services and communication with Yamaha’s Artist Relations department.
“I’ll get to go to Indiana and play with the other four jazz people selected,” Batchelder said. “It’s exciting because the people I’ll be playing with are from schools like Berklee, North Texas and Julliard.
“I absolutely don’t consider myself a genius, but to me it shows I’m going in the right direction. It’s a good sign that all the work in the practice room is working.”
CLASSICAL TRUMPET
Boedigheimer’s work is a different style, but her honorable mention in the Yamaha Young Performing Artists Competition is a powerful recognition.
“It’s incredible to receive any type of recognition because of how prestigious it is,” said Boedigheimer. “It’s opened so many doors for me and it is certainly a resume builder. It’s allowed me to be able to perform places and meet perspective instructors.
“It also means no matter where you attend college or where you choose to study your instrument, you can achieve your dreams. It says a lot about Central. You don’t have to go to Julliard or North Texas to receive these awards, as long as you’re a hard-working individual, the world will see.”
JAS ACADEMY
The Jazz Aspen Snowmass Academy is an international music school founded in 1991 and now in its 32nd season. The mission of JAS is to present and preserve jazz and related forms of music through world-class events, performances and educational programs.
CWU bass trombonist Joshua Gentile and 2018 graduate William Ward (lead trumpet) were two of 22 students in the world selected to participate in the JAS Academy.
“Aspen has students from Brazile and Italy, so I think this shows Central is right there with the best collegiate programs in the world,” CWU Director of Jazz Studies Brian Lawrence said.
“These two international recognitions for our students will help them pursue their profession. There is an incredible competition, and it features the best jazz artists in the world. I’m excited to see what doors this opens for their future.”
FUTURE OF JAZZ
Grammy-winning bassist and JAS academy artistic director Christian McBride sees the young musicians as some of the great talents of their generation.
“If you look at a list of some of the most important and noted musicians on the jazz scene inside the last 20 years, I can guarantee you that the vast majority of them have been a part of the JAS Academy,” McBride told the Aspen Times.
“There’s been such a flow of young geniuses who have come through our summer program.”
For Gentile, the sky is the limit and a chance to carry on the legacy of Central Washington University jazz studies.
SHOCKING DEVELOPMENT
“It was pretty shocking (to be accepted into The Jazz Aspen Snowmass Academy), honestly. Three years ago, I wouldn’t have said I was much of a jazz musician. But I’ve made a lot of discovery in the last few years,” said Gentile, who was second trombone in Jazz Band I in 2021 and moved up to first chair this year.
“For me, continuing to work and be able to pop my name out there and burst onto the national scene is pretty special. This is the first camp of this magnitude I’ve ever been a part of, I’ve never won a national competition before. I’m really looking forward to it.”