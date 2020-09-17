Enrollment, occupancy and COVID-19 testing were all topics during a special Central Washington University Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday.
While up to 2,000 students were authorized to move into CWU dorms and apartments, just shy of the original 1,800 moved on to campus, others deciding to move off campus or stay at home, according to CWU president Jim Gaudino.
The university is meeting its goal, an emphasis on reduced occupancy for social distancing, particularly around common bathrooms. The university has limited its residency to private bathrooms, and in a few cases, utilizing hallway bathrooms with a very limited number of students, and having assigned sinks and stalls to one resident.
Due to a lack of tests, the university performed block testing on random groups of students as they entered the campus, and did find positive cases in the group tests.
“Early indications are that student behavior is not what we would prescribe,” Gaudino said.
Several of the people that came back positive were found to have gone to a bar in town, before the results came back.
“Now we have the potential for the spread, then we traced the people in the group and in the pub and invited them to be tested as well,” Gaudino said. “If you watch or understand the unfolding of the (Washington State University) situation… about this time you start seeing the outbreaks take place. We’re working very closely with housing staff, medical staff, county public health and law enforcement to take actions to mitigate that spread.”
ENROLLMENT
Now that fall quarter is underway, enrollment numbers are meeting projections set earlier this summer.
Overall enrollment compared to the prior year is sitting at just under 5% down, according to vice president for enrollment management Josh Hibbard. Hibbard noted that while some of the decline can be blamed on COVID-19, the school was coming off a record-breaking freshmen class in 2019, and a decline was expected.
Compared to last year first-year enrollment is down 19 percent, and Hibbard’s office is noticing pockets of students deciding to either take a gap year, or even just a gap quarter to see how what changes in regard to the international pandemic.
“Some are saying let’s just see what happens this winter,” Hibbard said. “A lot of factors play in their decision to come to campus.”
Hibbard said his office is keeping those students who were looking at CWU but decided to hold off in their marketing pipelines, ready to be there for them when they’re ready to restart their higher education.