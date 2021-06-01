When construction of the new Health Sciences Building wraps up in December, it will not just be the completion of a building, but of a concept. Central Washington University had the idea to create a “Science Neighborhood” about 15 years ago, which started with the renovation of Dean Hall in 2007 and includes Science Hall, Hogue Hall, Discovery Hall (formerly Science 2), and Samuelson Hall.
The Health Sciences Building is the newest and final addition to this neighborhood, and has been promised to be one of the most advanced buildings on campus. In total the concept of the neighborhood has used around $235,277,000 and taken nearly two decades to complete.
“With health science we are essentially done with the science neighborhood,” said Andreas Bohman, Vice President of Operations at CWU. “I think that really speaks volumes to the university, that’s close to a quarter of a billion dollar investment in capitol projects on campus.”
Construction of the final building, Health Sciences, is nearly complete. Bohman said most of the actual construction of the building is finished, with just a few final touches left. The next step of the project is moving the equipment and new technology into the building, which will take until December, with students first getting to use the building in January of 2022.
“There is a lot to achieving substantial completion of a facility. Six months might seem like a long period of time, but there is still construction work to be done, installation of equipment, making sure the equipment is certified and all those things,” Bohman said. “It does take time to get those things right. I don’t expect we will be completed before the six months.”
The construction of the building is on schedule. Bohman said the default time for a new facility is around two years, and if construction does finish in December, it will hit that mark exactly. Funding for the building has also been within budget, and the university has not been forced to reach into any contingency funds.
According to Bohman, this is thanks in part to the cooperation the university has had with the construction company, T.W. Clark. He said there are three main constraints on a construction project — the budget, the timeline and the scope (the overall design of the building). T.W. Clark has met all of those goals.
“This is really a great project to showcase how project management should go, it has been very effective,” Bohman said.
The technology being installed is some of the newest stuff on campus, and is targeted specifically for students who want to get the most out of their health sciences education. This includes simulators, virtual technology and even a cadaver lab.
Chair of the Department of Health Sciences Ethan Bergman said the new facility will be a welcome addition to the university. It will bring state-of-the-art equipment to the department, as well as give them a central home.
“It will bring us all together in one building, we are scattered across campus right now in five different buildings,” Bergman said. “But probably the main thing is it puts us in a position to have the type of labs and spaces that we need that will enhance a lot of our programs.”
Bohman talked specifically about an ambulance simulator, which will teach students how to operate and perform while treating a patient in the back of a moving ambulance. There will be inside the building, and one built into a real ambulance that will sit outside. He also brought up the three dimensional tables. These tables will allow students to use virtual reality to look at 3D models of items and interact with them, such as virtually directing human organs.
The building itself is very advanced, with it being one of the most sustainable structures on campus. There will be close 9,000 square feet of solar panels, and heating technology based around the architecture of the building.