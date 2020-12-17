There aren’t too many positives surrounding the pandemic that has locked down anywhere from counties to countries around the globe. But the music community is finding new ways to get creative in the midst of the COVID-19.
Central Washington University director of Jazz Activities Chris Bruya has been involved in jazz education for over 30 years. But it’s fair to say nothing has been more challenging than going one-on-one with the pandemic in terms of live performance.
He’s compiled some rather interesting recording techniques and put out impressive YouTube work, which isn’t bad considering his guys aren’t even in the same room or town.
“We’ve been trying to figure out a way to actually perform, because we can’t even be in the same room,” Bruya said. “We’ve been using online recording software. With the Jazz Band 1 recordings I had two sax players that didn’t even live here. One lives in Tacoma and the other is in Issaquah.
“I had a trombone player who’s in Boise and one of my trumpet players lives in Moses Lake. So, the band’s not even in the same room, which is what makes it interesting. It’s like a recording studio where the bass player shows up on Tuesday and the vocalist does his work on Wednesday, etc.”
They did standard arrangements where the band members listened to accomplished professional musicians and played along to develop a sense of the music. Bruya didn’t expect his horn section to play with the likes of Louis Armstrong, Dizzy or Miles Davis, but they were more apt to develop, learning from the legends.
Since there are a few students still in town, they have transformed the jazz rehearsal room into a studio with microphones on the rhythm section, bass, drums and piano. They are playing instruments that allowed them to still play wearing masks, keep to social distancing protocols and still get some work done.
“I recorded those students live. Then with the out-of-town students is to record their part based on the recordings that I sent to them and put down what’s called the guide track,” Bruya explained. “The horn players, trumpet, sax, trombone, record their part separately. I download their parts onto the software and make it into a semi-final product.
“Then we bring in the rhythm section back in again to play along with the horn players, so they can react to what’s going on in the music and it’s not just a clip drive going by. By having them listening to recordings, hearing the great players play, they develop an appreciation of the music and get better because of it.”
The recording process not only expands the music from the musicians’ perspective, it has forced Bruya to reach out for new ways of instruction in what is rapidly becoming the new normal. Having the audio portion in place, he sends out the tracks and the musicians set their cell phones up and record the video and send it back for final production.
“They play along with the audio so it looks like they are actually playing live,” Bruya said. “Now that we have the learning curve developed, we can increase the speed of each production.
“It’s not ideal, but I think these players are developing at a higher rate than the students that decided not to play and just doing the online courses so they can graduate.”
Like the Central CWU jazz band that placed first at the Next Generation Festival, Collegiate Division in 2015, eventually leading to a performance at the Monterey Jazz Festival, the attention to detail, even in a virtual world, is what makes the program one of the finest in the Pacific Northwest.
“With my experience of recording things live, usually the first or second take is the best,” Bruya said. “These videos are going out on YouTube and we don’t want them being considered inferior to the live performances that are already out there.
“In Jazz Band 1, we finished up with one of the songs and I was ready to move on to the next tune. They came back and said we think we need to record the first half of the tune again. I told them I thought I could fix it in the mix. But they said, ‘No, Jazz Band 1 has a reputation around the world of playing to standard and we’re not going to put out something inferior.”
The world is learning new ways of creative display, but Central Washington’s Jazz Band 1 is maintaining its sense of pride and attention to detail, even in the new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic.